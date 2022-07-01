Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Iwi Insights: Claims some emergency housing 'cowboys' only in it for the 'misery money'

7 minutes to read
Calls are rising for agencies who look after the homeless to be more accountable. Photo / Getty Images

Calls are rising for agencies who look after the homeless to be more accountable. Photo / Getty Images

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

Iwi_Insights_OL

Iwi around the country are stamping their mark on the business world and providing employment opportunities, health, education, social services and cultural connections. Carmen Hall spent a week with Ngāi Te Rangi and got a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.