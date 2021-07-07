Injuries and delays as truck and car collide on Te Puke Highway

Traffic build up on Te Puke Highway. Photo / George Novak

Two people have been injured after a crash between a car and a truck on Te Puke Highway.

A police spokesman said the crash, between Manoeka Rd and Poplar Ln, was at 6.15am.

While police initially said one person was in a serious condition, a St John spokesman said one person with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries were taken to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance.

Aerial shot shows traffic built up on Te Puke Highway. Photo / Melanie Russell

The road is down to one lane and people are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the scene.