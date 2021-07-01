Te Puke car blaze sparks scrub fire

Fire and police services responded to the scene. Photo / file

A car blaze sparked a scrub fire this morning in Te Puke.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the car was fully alight and caught on to some scrub.

Fire services from Te Puke and Mount Maunganui responded to the scene.

There were no injuries or road blockages.

A police spokeswoman said they had received reports of a fire and went to the scene near the intersection of No 3 Rd and Jellicoe St to help with traffic control.

Fire services said they had left the scene.