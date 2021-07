Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Te Puke highway. Photo / file

Three people have been injured after a two-vehicle collision on Te Puke Highway.

A police spokeswoman said one lane was blocked. Police were alerted at about 5.40pm.

A St John spokesman said three people had moderate injuries and were taken to Tauranga hospital by ambulance.

A Fire and Emergency Services New Zealand spokeswoman said two appliances were sent from Te Puke fire station, and they were waiting for a tow truck.