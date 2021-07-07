Three injured in three-vehicle crash in Maungatapu

The incident occurred close to Mersea Place and Taipari Street.

Three people have been injured in a three-vehicle crash on Maungatapu Rd.

A police spokeswoman said one person had been lightly trapped in a vehicle after the crash.

Police were notified at about 6.05pm.

The crash was near the Mersea Place and Taipari St intersections.

A St Johns spokesman said the three people had been taken to Tauranga Hospital by road.

One had moderate injuries and two had minor injuries.

The road was initially blocked but was cleared at about 7.10pm.