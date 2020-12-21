Iconic Mount Maunganui surfer statue reinstated

Mountie the Surfer sculpture pictured in 2017. Photo / File

Mount Maunganui has been gifted an early Christmas present this year.

The much-loved Mountie the Surfer bronze statue has been reinstated in the popular visitor destination.

Mountie will be prominently displayed in Mount Maunganui's central urban space, Te Papa o Ngā Manu Porotakataka, next to the Visitor Information Centre (satellite i-Site).

Finding Mountie's home in the park has been a part of the placemaking collaboration between the Tauranga City Council, Tourism Bay of Plenty and Mount Mainstreet (Mount Maunganui Business Association).

Mountie the statue with Mount Maunganui mainstreet manager Leanne Brown in 2009. Photo / File

The statue will be displayed in the park in addition to the artificial grass the Tauranga City Council recently installed.

"Mountie is a true representation of the Mount's DNA," Tourism Bay of Plenty chief executive Kristin Dunne said.

"The surfing history and beach culture are woven throughout this iconic destination. We're delighted that Mountie's back."

The statue has been reinstated and a new plinth has been added to encourage sharing photos with Mountie on social media.

"We wanted to bring this fun, iconic statue back to the Mount and ask locals and manuhiri, our visitors, to share their photos alongside Mountie with the world.

"When you're next enjoying downtown Mount Maunganui, take a selfie and use the hashtag #bayofplentynz," Dunne said.

Mountie the surfer has been reinstated. Photo / File

Originally commissioned by Mount Mainstreet in 2005, Mountie has been in storage since the development of Te Papa o Ngā Manu Porotakataka began in 2018.

Mount Mainstreet gifted the statue to the council for the purpose of reinstalling Mountie in the park as per a resolution of the council.

The statue was created by sculptor Donald Paterson.

Tauranga City Council general manager - community services Gareth Wallis said that the council is pleased to bring the iconic statue back to Mount Maunganui and the park.

"We're thrilled to have Mountie back and looking better than ever just in time for the busy summer season. The statue has been reinstated into the park for the public and visitors to enjoy," Wallis said.

Dunne said Mountie would create vibrancy and encourage travelling New Zealanders to visit the park and the satellite i-Site.

"Mountie is an undeniable attraction and we're proud to be next to him in our satellite i-Site," she said.

"Our friendly and informative staff will connect Mount Maunganui's visitors with the region's tourism industry."

The satellite i-Site will open on December 28 and operate daily from 9am to 5pm until February 14.

Tourism Bay of Plenty reports that the space surrounding the satellite i-Site will be activated through bean bags, umbrellas and table tennis.

The satellite i-Site will provide impartial information to visitors, and make bookings on behalf of accommodation providers, attractions and activities.

Te Papa o Ngā Manu Porotakataka is located at 123-141 Maunganui Rd.

