Celebrate locally with friends and family this New Year's Eve in Tauranga

New Year's fireworks at The Strand. Photo / File

This New Year's Eve Tauranga City Council has a range of events to welcome in 2021 with family and friends.

Five events will be held across the city along the Tauranga Waterfront, Greerton, Matua, Pāpāmoa and a new event at Blake Park in Mount Maunganui.

Starting at 6pm, each location will have live music, roving entertainment, sports activities and a local radio MC to host.

The evening will wrap up with fireworks at 9.30pm, with Greerton instead having a laser light display at Tauranga Racecourse, due to the horses that live on site.

These free and picnic-friendly events are alcohol and smoke-free.

To bring in the New Year, midnight fireworks will be launched from various locations that will be visible across large parts of the city. Residents and visitors are encouraged to enjoy the display from their deck or backyard, ideally from a slightly elevated point.

Tauranga City Council general manager of community services Gareth Wallis said this year it seemed more important than ever to give people an opportunity to come together.

"We hold these events to give people an opportunity to meet up with friends, family and neighbours to celebrate in a community-minded, family-friendly environment," he said.

"No matter where you live in the city there's an event happening near you. We'd love to see you there."

Community New Year's Eve Events

City Centre New Year's Eve celebration – Tauranga Waterfront

Residents and visitors are invited to grab an early bite to eat in the CBD or bring a picnic and celebrate with the local community.

City Centre road closure

A full road closure will be in place from 5pm, December 31 to 2am, January 1 on The Strand, from Devonport Rd roundabout to Harington St roundabout to support a safe event. Both roundabouts will be open to allow traffic flows.

There will be no vehicle access to The Strand via Hamilton and Wharf Streets.

In addition to existing mobility car parks in the CBD, designated car parking for mobility cardholders will also be available in the northern waterfront car park.

City Centre alcohol-free area

This event will take place within a permanent alcohol-free area to support a safe and community-friendly atmosphere.

Greerton's New Year's Eve community celebration – Tauranga Racecourse

Locals can enjoy a picnic at the family-friendly event held in Greerton's Tauranga Racecourse. The night will be topped off with a laser light display at 9.30pm.

We recommend travelling by bike, walking or ridesharing. Car parking is available onsite, including designated parking for mobility cardholders.

Greerton alcohol-free area

To support a safe and friendly community celebration in Greerton, Tauranga Racecourse Reserve will become a temporary alcohol-free area from 10am, December 31 to 6am on January 1.

Papamoa's New Year's Eve community celebration – Gordon Spratt Reserve

Pāpāmoa residents are invited to have dinner from one of the food trucks or bring a picnic to Gordon Spratt Reserve.

To reduce traffic congestion, locals are invited to travel by bike, walk or ride-share. Car parking is available onsite, including designated parking for mobility cardholders.

Pāpāmoa alcohol-free area

To support a safe community celebration in Pāpāmoa, Gordon Spratt Reserve (including Alice Way and Parton Rd between Pāpāmoa Beach and Tara Rds) will become a temporary alcohol-free area from 10am, December 31 to 6am on January 4.

Matua's New Year's Eve community celebration – Fergusson Park

Ōtūmoetai and Matua locals are invited to have dinner from one of the food trucks or bring a picnic to Fergusson Park.

Due to limited general parking, people are encouraged to travel by bike, walk or ride-share. Car parking is available for mobility cardholders in the main car parking area.

Accessible and low sensory event

From 5.30-6pm an accessible and low sensory event will be held at Fergusson Park, with the event opening to the general public from 6pm.

During this time, lighting and music will be reduced as well as sounds from vendors and rides. As much as possible, all noise will be kept to a minimum and the PA system will only be used in emergencies. In addition, there will be a quiet indoor space available onsite for anyone who may need it.

Matua's alcohol-free area

To support a safe community celebration in Matua, Fergusson Park will become a temporary alcohol-free area from 10am, December 31 to 6am, January 1.

Mount Maunganui's New Year's Eve community celebration – Blake Park

New for 2020, Mount Maunganui residents and visitors will have a local community celebration at Blake Park. Residents can expect live music, roving entertainment, food trucks and sports activities finishing with fireworks at 9.30pm.

Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa's alcohol-free areas

During the New Year period, the alcohol-free areas in Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa are extended. They are in force from December 26 to 6am, January 6 inclusive.

General information

Please bring some cash along to these events as eftpos facilities may not be available from all vendors. Free water bottle refilling stations will be available at all sites.

Dogs are not permitted at these community events due to the large crowds that are expected, as well as the scheduled fireworks.

For more information on New Year's Eve in Tauranga visit: www.tauranga.govt.nz/nye