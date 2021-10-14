Ice cream and vaccines: Bay of Plenty gears up for Super Saturday vaxathon

Catherine Campbell can't wait to give out ice creams on Super Saturday. Photo / George Novak

Catherine Campbell can't wait to give out ice creams on Super Saturday. Photo / George Novak

The Bay is rolling out a day full of festivity with free ice creams, burgers and hāngī for people as part of New Zealand's first-ever Vaxathon this weekend.

The region is getting behind Super Saturday on October 16, a major campaign to encourage New Zealanders to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Mr Whippy Tauranga North owner Catherine Campbell can't wait for Super Saturday at Mount Main Beach, with a free ice cream for everyone who gets their shot.

"Hopefully we can use all the jabs up. Get a jab, get ice cream. Let's do it."

Campbell said the vaccines were the way to get back to "doing what we do".

Other Super Saturday events will also include community barbecues in Katikati and Ōpōtiki.

Whakatāne ice cream business The Berry Boys is happy to back Super Saturday. Photo / Supplied

In Whakatāne, ice cream business The Berry Boys is also helping out.

"Ice cream is always good on a hot day - and a free one's even better," owner Scott Muncaster said.

Covid-19 put a stop to Muncaster's Alaskan honeymoon plans and he doesn't want the virus to get in the way of more travel adventures.

"I can't wait for the world to open up. The way I look at it, Covid has affected our ice cream business as we can't go to the festivals that we usually would. It might not balance things out but it helps out. I'm not a doctor, but I think it's a pretty good idea to get vaccinated."

Muncaster said getting the vaccine "can't get any easier" than turning up this weekend.

"This is your opportunity. It doesn't get better than free ice cream and free burgers."

Whakatāne will also have free hāngī, barbecue, burgers and entertainment at various vaccination sites.

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt. Photo / File

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt has urged Bay businesses to back the Super Saturday drive.

"Reaching the 90% target is critical if our economy is to be able to operate with the freedom that our businesses need.

"We are asking all businesses in the Western Bay of Plenty to add your weight to this cause.

"There are many ways businesses can get involved, from encouragement and support to incentives and distributing information."

Bay of Plenty Regional councillor David Love, who chairs the Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) Group's Joint Committee, said "getting a high vaccine uptake will benefit us all."

Love said the Covid-19 crisis remains a significant issue for the region.

"Our communities have shown amazing spirit, especially during the higher alert levels, and we have been very lucky so far. But to beat Delta, we all need to back the vaccine rollout and encourage each other to get both shots as early as we can.

"The sooner we all get vaccinated, the sooner we can make plans. So we are asking people to get double-dosed so that we can all enjoy a wonderful Bay of Plenty summer together".

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor Garry Webber. Photo / File

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor Garry Webber said last week's Covid-19 scare in Katikati highlighted the importance of getting vaccinated and was a reminder that the pandemic could "knock on our door at any time".

"Getting vaccinated is the only way we are going to get ahead of this pandemic.

"The more of us that are fully vaccinated, the more protection we will have against Covid-19, and the more freedom this gives us. Whether it's your first or second vaccine, I urge everyone to make the most of Super Saturday."

University of Canterbury's Professor Michael Plank, an expert in modelling complex biological and social systems. Photo / Supplied

The University of Canterbury's Professor Michael Plank, an expert in modelling complex biological and social systems, said the more people who turned up for vaccinations this Saturday, the better.

"We're in a race against time. There's no magic number but we've got a lot of people who still need to get their second dose.

"The Government has brought the wait time down to three weeks, so a lot of people could get their second dose on Saturday. Hopefully, the event will also lead to more people receiving their first dose as well."

Where to get your shot and treats this Super Saturday:

Mount Maunganui:

• Beach volleyball and vaccination clinic at the Mount Main Beach (opposite Commons Avenue). Free Mr Whippy ice cream for everyone who gets their shot. This Saturday, 9am to 5pm

Katikati:

• Community BBQ and vaccination clinic at the Katikati RSA & Citizens Club. This Saturday, 10am to 3pm.

Whakatāne:

• BBQ pitstop on Quay Street, with burgers and The Berry Boys' ice cream, balloons and lollies for the kids, and spot prizes for kids big and small. This Saturday, 8am to 8pm.

Extended walk-in vaccination hours

• Mount Maunganui: Trustpower Baypark, Truman Lane

• Tauranga: 87 First Avenue

• Whakatāne: 11 Quay Street

Source: Bay of Plenty District Health Board