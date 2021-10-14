Native plants used to halt stream bank erosion

Severe flooding eroded the Uretara riverbank upstream near the Haiku swing bridge in Katikati.

The final 2021 Re-Naturing Katikati Taiao planting is being held at the Haiku Park at 9.30am on Saturday, October 16.

The group of dedicated and energetic Re-Naturing Katikati Taiao volunteers have already planted almost 3000 native plants in the park, including hundreds of native carex which will help reduce stream bank erosion once established.

Many tree species, like pūriri, kowhai, cabbage tree, kānuka, and wineberry were also planted. In time they will attract invertebrates and native birds, which seem to be few and far between in the reserve.

The group, which formed in 2018 after the Labour weekend flood that caused severe erosion on the Uretara stream bank, have grown most of the plants themselves from seed collected in the park.

Group spokeswoman Kate Loman-Smith says the group is happy to be partnering with Sustainable Coastlines' national "Love your Water" programme.

"Their sponsorship has allowed the purchase of plants to complete the 2021 planting zone adjacent to the Haiku footbridge."

Saturday's event is part of Sustainable Coastlines' annual ANZ Love Your Water Tour, which is a series of native tree planting events across Aotearoa and sees the charity working with community groups to restore their local awa (rivers).

This year, Sustainable Coastlines launched a new Love Your Water strategy which involves a strong holistic approach, focusing on the entire ecosystem of the river, protecting biodiversity and the species that live there and enhancing the wellbeing of the communities that surround it.

"Our purpose at Sustainable Coastlines is to connect people to nature and inspire change," says programmes manager Dan Downing.

"Tree-planting events like these bring people together in a purposeful way while giving back to Papatuanuku. Katikati Taiao exemplifies this community-led development approach and we're stoked to be working alongside them for this upcoming event on Saturday at Haiku Park."

Funding was also granted by Western Bay of Plenty District Council for aspects of the work.

Kate says the group encourages people to come and help on Saturday so they can be part of the community vision to Re-Nature Katikati.

Register on the Sustainable Coastlines website as it allows them to cater accordingly - https://sustainablecoastlines.org/events/

The Re-Naturing Katikati Taiao group meet every Wednesday morning for a couple of hours.

Kate says, "it's amazing what can be achieved when we work together like that. Most of us find the cup of tea and chit chat afterwards to be the richest part of the day."