Grand opening for Chrome Collective community in Katikati

The Chrome Collective Community social enterprise opens its doors on Sunday, next to Chrome Cafe in Wharawhara Rd.

The Chrome Collective Community is having a grand opening at its new store in Katikati on Sunday, and invite people to enjoy the range of unique artisan merchandise on offer.

The Chrome Collective is a co-operative where individuals with and without disabilities can work together to create and sell their goods. Run initially under the umbrella of Katikati Taiao as one of its community-led projects, the Chrome Collective is a social enterprise offering space for locals to make and sell their wares.

Unique arty pots at the Chome Collective.

Located next to Chrome Cafe on the corner of Wharawhara Rd and SH2, the shop is inviting, offering quality goods for sale including upcycled furniture, driftwood art, unique platters and items made from wine barrels, hand-made jewellery and handbags, gourmet preserves, plants in cute pots, art, and much more.

The store offers all people involved workspace to create their wares, as well as selling them. In return, they run the shop. In essence, this helps everyone work alongside each other and learn from each other in the community.

There are a number of producers who have their goods for sale - these businesses range from small artisan products to larger companies who use retailers to sell their products in general.

The new shop has Will & Able - a well-known social enterprise creating jobs for people with disabilities providing a New Zealand range of eco-friendly cleaning products.

Shelley Robinson (right) with daughter Ruby and Nathalie Thomas have set up the Chrome Collective Community artisan store in Katikati.

The opening of the shop is a dream realised for Katikati mums Shelley Robinson and Nathalie Thomas.

Shelley has been particular about the quality of merchandise in the shop.

"I really wanted to have interesting, quality products that are different."

Shelley also hopes to become a filling station for Will & Able's products so people can recycle and refill their cleaning products.

Nathalie's 15-year-old son Justin has put together a display of recycled Lego sets, which will be of interest to all age groups.

A display of recycled Lego sets will appeal to enthusiasts.

After Sunday's opening, regular shop hours will be Tuesday to Saturday, 9am-3pm.