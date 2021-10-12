The 90% Project: Western Bay mayor encourages district to make it a 'Super Saturday'

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber. Photo / File

‌

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber is backing residents to do the right thing and get vaccinated on Super Saturday.

This Saturday is dedicated to a nationwide vaccination push to go past the 90 per cent vaccinated milestone among the general population.

Webber said last week's Covid-19 scare in Katikati highlighted the importance of getting vaccinated not only for ourselves but also our whānau and friends.

"The Katikati case was a reminder to us all that the pandemic could knock on our door at any time. Getting vaccinated is the only way we are going to get ahead of this pandemic.

"The more of us that are fully vaccinated, the more protection we will have against Covid-19, and the more freedom this gives us. Whether your first or second vaccine I urge everyone to make the most of Super Saturday."

According to the Ministry of Health as of Monday, October 11, 50 per cent (23,572 residents) of the Western Bay district is fully vaccinated and 77.6 per cent (36,583 residents) have had their first dose.

Webber encouraged anyone still undecided on the vaccine due to its safety or efficacy to have an educated discussion with healthcare professionals or with whānau or friends who are fully vaccinated.

Council CEO John Holyoake said with summer fast approaching, high vaccination rates would ensure various events and celebrations went ahead as planned.

"If we're not vaccinated, we are going to miss out on doing the things we enjoy...festivals, concerts, and sports events," he said.

"It's really clear that getting vaccinated is best for all – so get down to your vaccination centre at various locations across the district."

Residents can access vaccination stations throughout the district including Te Mana Toroa Covid-19 Mobile Vaccination Clinics and Western Bay of Plenty Covid-19 Vaccination Centres, as well as a number of health providers also offering the vaccine via appointment.

The Western Bay of Plenty Covid-19 Vaccination Centre's Katikati location at Katikati RSA and Citizens Club is also hosting a community BBQ this Saturday from 10am to 3pm as part of Super Saturday.

More information on Super Saturday can be found at covid19.govt.nz/super-saturday/.