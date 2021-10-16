Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Bay residents smash daily vaccine record on Super Saturday

Free jab and ice cream brings the crowds to Mount Maunganui vaccination event.

‌

Super Saturday has led to "record numbers" of Covid-19 vaccinations in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region.

As of 2pm today, 4283 vaccinations had been administered in the region, of which 1066 were Māori.

The board's senior Covid-19 response officer Brent Gilbert-Derios said there had been "record numbers way beyond our expectations".

"A huge community effort – it's just been absolutely outstanding."

Gilbert-Derios gave "a big shout out" to vaccination providers who got behind Super Saturday - a major campaign to encourage New Zealanders to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Merivale community centre hosted its first pop-up vaccination clinic today and had people lining up to get vaccinated 30 minutes before it opened. The centre had a barbecue, smoothie-making machines and music.

Kimberley James with her children Connor and Skye. Photo / Megan Wilson

Kimberley James and her son Connor were the first two people through the door. They decided to get their first jab on Super Saturday despite having appointments booked for the end of October.

"It was a lot closer to where we lived. It was a community event so they were supplying food and stuff like that," James said.

"I was looking forward to [it] because it was more a family-orientated event.

James said she was getting vaccinated because her 11-year-old daughter Skye could not.

"So I need to be Covid free as much as I can to keep her safe."

Tauranga-based Labour list MP Jan Tinetti helped organise the clinic as she knew the Merivale community "really well" having been principal of Merivale School for 11 years.

"We know that there's been a low uptake of the vaccine out of the Tauranga community ... it's Super Saturday and we're working to rectify that," she said.

"I knew that it would be good to have one here, even if it's just to highlight the importance of the vaccine and to get people talking to the medical professionals who are here from the DHB today."

Tinetti said volunteers would also go out and "knock some of the doors" to let locals know about the vaccination clinic.

Zespri provided the clinic with a van to bring people to the community centre for their vaccination.

"We are looking at putting a big effort in around them so we can keep them safe and take away their vulnerability."

John Hebenton volunteered at the centre and said vaccination rates needed to be "much higher" to keep people safe.

Volunteers at Merivale community centre. L-R John Hebenton, Albert Mihaere and Peter Pita. Photo / Megan Wilson

Across town, a pop-up vaccination clinic was set up at Mount Maunganui Main Beach.

Pharmacist vaccinator Alice Yu said the Bay of Plenty was "a really big hot spot" in the summer. She hoped vaccination rates increased so everyone could have a "good safe summer".

"It's a really quick vaccination. I think having it by the volleyball area shows that it's really just 20 minutes just to get your jab, go back to playing [and] get your ice cream."

Rebecca Stark got her second dose "slightly early" because it was Super Saturday.

"It's probably the most scenic spot in the world for your vaccination - [it's] nice to sit and watch beach volleyball instead of being in a doctors waiting room."

Rebecca Stark got her second dose at the pop-up clinic in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Megan Wilson

Wiremu Taurima worked in Mount Maunganui and got his first jab on Super Saturday.

"Saturday morning - come down and enjoy the sun and get my first jab and I feel really good that I've done it," he said.

"The whole telethon buzz where it sort of felt like I wasn't just the only one doing it. It sort of made me feel like we were doing it all together as a team so it just made it a bit easier.

"I actually feel responsible. I actually feel I'm part of the team now."

Staff at the pop-up clinic in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Megan Wilson

Savanna Johnston-Keys said she was now "fully jabbed" after getting her second dose.

She saw the sign on Friday about the vaccination bus in Mount Maunganui and thought: "What a great place to get it done.

"I felt better having one [dose] but it's always nice to have the most protection and coverage that you can."

Mr Whippy Tauranga North owner Catherine Campbell served free ice cream at the clinic and said she had been "really quite busy".

Pharmacist vaccinator Becky Li at the Unichem total health pharmacy in Whakatāne said there were "quite a few" people who got their first dose on Super Saturday.

"That's the kind of target population we're hoping to come out for their first dose."

The pharmacy gave out café vouchers as incentives, which people were "very happy" with.

Labour MP Tamati Coffey at the Te Arawa drive-through vaccination centre in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bay of Plenty based Labour MP Tamati Coffey delayed his second dose by a week to support Super Saturday and went to the Te Arawa drive-through hub in Rotorua to be vaccinated at midday.

"I did want to make it significant. I was due for my last one last week but I saved it for Super Saturday to join the rest of the country and contribute to the big goal of 100,000 vaccines across New Zealand. I wanted to be part of that."

He spent the morning handing out muffins to workers at vaccination centres and the Te Arawa call centre. After his dose, he planned to stay at the drive-through hub volunteering.

Coffey said it was important to make the vaccine accessible.

"A drive-through, sitting in your car offers safety and security ... I've volunteered there the last few Sundays and when people are in their cars people feel safe."

Coffey said the vaccine was the best way to protect families and "get back to normal" and after today the whole Labour caucus would be vaccinated.

At the Fordlands Community Centre vaccination hub in Rotorua Coffey said he had spoken to one woman who had gone to the centre to see what was happening after hearing the music.

Once there she had made the decision to get vaccinated then gone home to get her son so he could do the same.

He said that illustrated "if we come to their spaces they will show up".

"Going to the places and spaces our cultural communities are is how we get to those communities ... going to places where they are is the best way of giving them the opportunity to get vaccinated. Expecting them to go to centres can be too much of a barrier for some. Creating safe ways for them to get vaccinated is key."