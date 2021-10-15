Super Saturday in the Bay of Plenty: Where to go for your vaccination and treats

You'll be spoiled for choice on Super Saturday.
Here's a list of all the places offering vaccinations and treats this weekend:
WESTERN BAY OF PLENTY
Life Pharmacy Devonport Rd, Tauranga 9am to 5pm
• Free coffee vouchers
The Doctors Tauranga 8.30am to 3.30pm
• Free coffee
Mount Main Beach, Mount Maunganui 9am to 5pm
• Free Mr Whippy icecream for everyone who gets their shot.
Katikati RSA & Citizens Club 10am to 3pm
• Community barbecue
Welcome Bay Community Centre 11.30am to 3pm
• Community barbecue
Ōmokoroa Medical Centre 8am to 2pm
• Free barbecue
Ngāti Kahu Hauora, Bethlehem 9am to 12 noon
Chadwick Healthcare in Greerton 8.30am to 4pm
Poutiri Wellness Centre, Te Puke 10am to 12.30pm
WHAKATĀNE
Vaccination station on Quay St, 8am to 8pm
• Burgers, The Berry Boys icecream, balloons and lollies for the kids, and spot prizes for kids big and small.
Te Puna Ora o Mataatua, 92 King St 10am to 3pm
• Hāngī for people who get vaccinated
Total Health Pharmacy, The Strand 9am to 4pm
• Coffee and cafe vouchers
The Doctors Phoenix, Pyne St 9.30am to 4.30pm
• Free coffee vouchers and Kiki Cookie pies
Ōhope Medical Centre 9am to 12 noon
• Coffe vouchers and barbecue
Ōpōtiki Health Centre 10am to12.30pm and 2pm to 4.30pm
• Barbecue and entertainment
Edgecumbe Pharmacy, Riverslea Mall 9am to 4pm
• Free Chez Louis Pizza
Riverslea Medical Centre 8am to 12 noon
• Free chocolate