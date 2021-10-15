Super Saturday in the Bay of Plenty: Where to go for your vaccination and treats

NZX is encouraging all communities to get vaccinated this Super Saturday. Video / Supplied

You'll be spoiled for choice on Super Saturday.

Here's a list of all the places offering vaccinations and treats this weekend:

WESTERN BAY OF PLENTY

Life Pharmacy Devonport Rd, Tauranga 9am to 5pm

• Free coffee vouchers

The Doctors Tauranga 8.30am to 3.30pm

• Free coffee

Mount Main Beach, Mount Maunganui 9am to 5pm

• Free Mr Whippy icecream for everyone who gets their shot.

Katikati RSA & Citizens Club 10am to 3pm

• Community barbecue

Welcome Bay Community Centre 11.30am to 3pm

• Community barbecue

Ōmokoroa Medical Centre 8am to 2pm

• Free barbecue

Ngāti Kahu Hauora, Bethlehem 9am to 12 noon

Chadwick Healthcare in Greerton 8.30am to 4pm

Poutiri Wellness Centre, Te Puke 10am to 12.30pm

WHAKATĀNE

Vaccination station on Quay St, 8am to 8pm

• Burgers, The Berry Boys icecream, balloons and lollies for the kids, and spot prizes for kids big and small.

Te Puna Ora o Mataatua, 92 King St 10am to 3pm

• Hāngī for people who get vaccinated

Total Health Pharmacy, The Strand 9am to 4pm

• Coffee and cafe vouchers

The Doctors Phoenix, Pyne St 9.30am to 4.30pm

• Free coffee vouchers and Kiki Cookie pies

Ōhope Medical Centre 9am to 12 noon

• Coffe vouchers and barbecue

Ōpōtiki Health Centre 10am to12.30pm and 2pm to 4.30pm

• Barbecue and entertainment

Edgecumbe Pharmacy, Riverslea Mall 9am to 4pm

• Free Chez Louis Pizza

Riverslea Medical Centre 8am to 12 noon

• Free chocolate