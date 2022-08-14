Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Hi-tech success: AgriSea NZ wins Māori Company of the Year

8 minutes to read
Successful partnership: Dr Stefan Hill and Dr Melodie Lindsay (AgriSea) in the front with Sean Taylor, Dr Marie-Joo Le Guen, Dr Yi Chen and Tane Bradley (AgriSea). Photo / Supplied

Successful partnership: Dr Stefan Hill and Dr Melodie Lindsay (AgriSea) in the front with Sean Taylor, Dr Marie-Joo Le Guen, Dr Yi Chen and Tane Bradley (AgriSea). Photo / Supplied

Bay of Plenty Times

AgriSea New Zealand has won the coveted NZ Hi-Tech Kamupene Māori o te Tau – Māori Company of the Year Award for 2022.

The award, sponsored by Callaghan Innovation, highlights the company's collaborative work with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.