Successful partnership: Dr Stefan Hill and Dr Melodie Lindsay (AgriSea) in the front with Sean Taylor, Dr Marie-Joo Le Guen, Dr Yi Chen and Tane Bradley (AgriSea). Photo / Supplied

AgriSea New Zealand has won the coveted NZ Hi-Tech Kamupene Māori o te Tau – Māori Company of the Year Award for 2022.

The award, sponsored by Callaghan Innovation, highlights the company's collaborative work with Scion scientists in developing novel seaweed hydrogels as part of its mission to create a high-value and sustainable seaweed industry in Aotearoa.

AgriSea chief executive Clare Bradley said the award was proof of the benefits that come from combining indigenous knowledge with mainstream science and biotechnology.

"Not only does this award show that indigenous knowledge and science anchored in natural, renewable resources can compete and win against other technology industries, it also highlights the strength that comes from weaving together and respecting different knowledge sets."

The collaboration between AgriSea and Scion started in 2017 when Clare and Tane Bradley met Scion researchers Dr Marie-Joo Le Guen and Dr Stefan Hill at Matariki X, a symposium that brings Māori innovators and entrepreneurs, and researchers together. A casual conversation about nanocellulose from seaweed waste led to a productive partnership now spanning five years.

Clare Bradley said collaborating with Scion as an industry partner during the early research phase required AgriSea to take a leap of faith, but one they were keen to explore for the market opportunity to turn seaweed waste from their core business into additional high-value products. Nanocellulose can be used in a range of products, including batteries, adhesives, biomedical supplies, and cosmetics.

Drawing on Scion's wood pulping expertise, the collaboration explored a way to create the polymer from seaweed and kelps.

"The concept that we could make crystals out of seaweed was hard for us to compute in the beginning," she said.

"But Stefan and Marie-Joo are such awesome people, and we started a commercial relationship on the back of that."



Equally important for AgriSea is the desire to be good kaitiaki (guardians) of the whenua (land) and of the natural resources that are at the heart of their family-owned, Paeroa-based seaweed company, which has provided biostimulants to farmers and growers for more than 25 years.

"If we want to grow a seaweed sector in Aotearoa, we need high-value, unique products from our natural resources. At the same time, we want to be good ancestors for our grandchildren. Designing these products from our current waste stream processes meets both these objectives."

Dr Stefan Hill, Scion's portfolio lead for high-value Biorefineries, said research with AgriSea was an exciting example of developing renewable biobased products to replace traditional petrochemical-based products, and providing a path for industry uptake.

"Clare and Tane have been a pleasure to partner with from day one, buying into our vision for what could be achieved by mechanically processing their seaweed to extract nanocellulose, which is then used to make hydrogels for a range of products and industries."

During her speech at the Hi-Tech Awards, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern noted the opportunity for New Zealand businesses to not simply provide the "best technology in the world," but to deliver the "best technology for the world."

The capability that seaweed nanocellulose has to replace non-renewable nanocellulose and divert waste products from landfill led to a successful scale-up trial that has provided material for further product development. The technology has been licensed to AgriSea to continue the development of hydrogels.

New training initiative trial to help reduce hospo skills shortage

A new training initiative at one of the country's top international hotels aims to help provide a model to address the labour shortage threatening the tourism industry.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and Hilton Lake Taupo have launched a new programme which will help MSD candidates and school leavers develop the fundamental hospitality skills required for a career - within the global luxury hotel industry.

Industry experts say the shortage of staff within the tourism and hospitality industries was at crisis point and has threatened to impact the image of New Zealand among overseas visitors.

The new in-house basic hospitality service course will help students trained in grooming and presentation, making a bed to an international Hilton standard, general housekeeping, cocktail and barista skills, waiting tables, food and beverage preparation, porter and luggage service.

Finalists announced for annual Rotorua Business Awards

Forty-seven finalists have been announced for this year's Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards.

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said there had been an unusually high number of quality entrants this year which, in his view, reflected the tight-knit business community.

The calibre of the finalists was "magnificent", Heard said.

He acknowledged Covid-19 had a big impact on the sector but it also highlighted businesses that were run well.

The winners will be announced at a gala event on November 5. About 800 people were expected on the night.

Bay businesses expect NZ's economy to decline over the next year

New data out from Business Management platform MYOB shows Bay of Plenty businesses expect the country's economy to decline over the next year.

The latest MYOB SME Snapshot – a survey of more than 500 local SMEs – revealed Bay of Plenty businesses were on a par with the SME average.

The Snapshot showed 71 per cent of local businesses expected the economy to decline over the next year.

A higher proportion (39 per cent versus 30 per cent average) of businesses in the region expect that decline to be significant.

Revenue performance in the last 12 months for the region was fairly evenly split between those for whom revenue has declined (45 per cent) and those who have seen revenue stay the same over the last year (42 per cent).

Tauranga Foodbank adds next generation to board

Sarah Burns has recently been appointed to the board of the Tauranga Community Foodbank.

Sarah is a solicitor at Holland Beckett Law with an interest in trust law, being a topic she focused on as part of her self-directed research at university.

Sarah has worked in the legal industry for seven years and has experience with commercial property, financing transactions, residential conveyancing, and trust and estate planning.

Sarah Burns has recently been appointed to the board of the Tauranga Community Foodbank. Photo / Supplied

Commenting on her new role with the Tauranga Community Foodbank, Sarah said since completing her law degree last year she had been on the lookout for an opportunity to use her time and skills to give back to the community.

"Being a part of the Tauranga Community Foodbank board is the perfect role as it has substantial positive impact on whānau within our region, which I wholeheartedly support. I am honoured to be welcomed onto the board and look forward to contributing to the wellbeing of Tauranga residents."

Top Matariki dish award winners revealed

The Trading Post's Leigh Paul, Jordan Baudeche, and Bri Frost. Photo / Supplied

The winners of the Coastal Bay of Plenty's inaugural Matariki Dish Challenge have been announced, with a five-piece set menu and a seafood pasta dish securing the top spots.

The team at The Trading Post – French Bistro, in Paengaroa, drew inspiration from the stars to create their Matariki Chef's Menu, which the judging panel selected as the 2022 Champion award winner.

The menu featured sourdough bread, organic oysters, smoked eel, kumara and horopito gnocchi, and poached apple dessert, with each dish named after a star in the annual Matariki cluster.

The judges of the five-week Challenge were impressed with how each element in every dish in The Trading Post's entry served a purpose and was executed with precision.

Fife Lane's Dan Lockhart, Kat Dippie, and Robbie Webber. Photo / Supplied

The 2022 People's Choice Award went to Fife Lane and their Pāua Toterini Karengo dish (featuring pāua tortellini with oyster sauce, seaweed and watercress).

The accolade comes hot on the heels of several awards at last month's BOP Hospitality Awards.

Fife Lane owner Kat Dippie said their Pāua Toterini Karengo dish was well received by diners.

"Guests were really engaged in the opportunity to try something different."

Athenree Hot Springs & Holiday Park wins top award

Athenree Hot Springs & Holiday Park has won a top award.

The team received the ReviewPro Spirit of Hospitality 2022 award at the annual national Holiday Parks NZ Conference in Christchurch.

A spokesperson for the holiday park said the team was humbled by the award, which is given out based on customer feedback it receives from guests, as well as online reviews.