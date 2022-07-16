Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Business digest: Purpose capital wins Best Impact Investment Fund award

Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz

Purpose capital wins Best Impact Investment Fund award

The Purpose Capital Impact Fund won the 2022 Best Impact Investment Fund award at the recent annual Mindful Money Awards in Auckland.

Purpose Capital are impact investors

