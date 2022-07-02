Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Business digest: Local students win 2022 scholarships to Outward Bound

8 minutes to read
Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz Photo / Getty Images

Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Times

Local students win 2022 scholarships to Outward Bound

The Acorn Foundation hosted the 2022 Outward Bound Scholarship celebration held on June 22 at The Kollective in Tauranga.

These scholarships are awarded annually to Year 12

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.