Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz Photo / Getty Images

A Bay of Plenty designer has won one of the most coveted awards in the prestigious National Kitchen and Bathroom Association (NKBA) Excellence in Design Awards.

Tracy Murphy of Vekart won the supreme bathroom design runner-up award at the design awards in Queenstown.

The judges liked at the curved walls and contours of Murphy's ensuite design.

This ensuite won a Bay of Plenty designer a top award. Photo / Supplied

"The tiles lead to a feature shower laid with a stunning arrangement of vertical finger tiles combined with soft muted tones to create a nurturing, luxurious bathroom space.

"The dark charcoal of the concrete bath and gunmetal tapware contribute to the moody feel of this relaxing space which is perfectly positioned to capture views of the ocean," they said.

NKBA president Mark Bruce of Designmarked Kitchens said Murphy's ensuite design had many interesting elements that helped it to shine among stiff competition.

"The curves, the colours, materials and choice of products all contribute to this inviting and calming environment. Escaping here after a long day at work to have a bath and unwind sounds like a wonderful proposition."

Rotorua apprentice wins BCITO Mana Wāhine Outward Bound scholarship

Rotorua's Hayley Mahar is preparing to embark on an adventure after being selected as a recipient of one of the Mana Wāhine Outward Bound scholarships.

This month, 16 BCITO construction apprentices from around Aotearoa will embark on a 16-day Outward Bound journey in the Marlborough Sounds.

The course is designed to allow apprentices to connect with other like-minded peers, and helps young leaders build confidence, become self-aware and improve communication and teamwork skills – all necessary skills to become future leaders in the industry.

Mahar has been selected as a recipient of the Mana Wāhine Outward Bound scholarship, which offers at least three places on the course to encourage wāhine to attend.

The course aims to support growth and development within a group that is currently under-represented in trade careers.

"When I found out I had received the scholarship I was so happy, I almost cried," Mahar said.

"This was the second time I had applied for it, so it was a special moment when I found out I was going.

"I have been on a few different camps, as I love being outdoors, but I think this one will be a whole new experience. I'm excited to push my boundaries, gain some new teamwork skills and really learn from the experience.

"When I saw there was an opportunity to apply through the Mana Wāhine scholarship, I jumped at it."

There are many aspects of the Outward Bound experience Mahar said she was looking forward to, however, there were elements of the course she knows will be a challenge.

"I am looking forward to all the new skills I am going to learn and how I am going to feel after completing the course. I know a programme like this will push me out of my comfort zone, which will be a challenging but beneficial experience, especially in developing my leadership skills.

"The biggest challenge will be the solo overnight expedition in the bush, however, I think it will be a great opportunity for self-reflection, with time to consider my values and goals, and what is important to me."

Mahar has big plans for the future and hopes having Outward Bound on her CV will give her an advantage in her career.

"I am focused in the short term on completing my apprenticeship and becoming a qualified builder. Further in my career, I aspire to become a site manager or foreman. Hopefully having an experience like Outward Bound will set me up well for this."

New Zealand's apiculture industry names top honey producers

Tauranga's Nick Wallingford has won the Unsung Hero Award in the Apiculture New Zealand National Honey Competition.

Wallingford won the award for voluntarily digitising 600 publications - 16,000 pages - of the NZ Beekeeper Journal dating from 1914 to 2016.

New Zealand's best honey producers were also named at the Apiculture New Zealand National Honey Competition as part of the industry's annual conference in Christchurch.

The conference hosted more than 750 delegates from the apiculture industry at the Te Pae Convention Centre on June 30 and July 1. The National Honey Competition, held the day before the conference, featured products across a range of honey categories from creamed honey to chunky honey and cut honeycomb.

Tauranga's Nick Wallingford has won the Unsung Hero Award in the Apiculture New Zealand National Honey Competition. Photo / Supplied

The 2022 Supreme Award winner was Timaru-based Jarved Allan of The Mānuka Collective, who took away the award for the second year in a row.

For the first time, the honey tasting was opened up to conference attendees, and a People's Choice award given. Hawke's Bay beekeeper Robyn Gichard's liquid honey proved to be the favourite in this category.

The Apiculture New Zealand Conference also was an opportunity to celebrate other successes within the industry with awards presented to those making outstanding achievements in apiculture science, innovation, sustainability and photography.

The supreme winner in the ApiNZ National Photography competition was Waikato-based Plant and Food Research masters student Revati Vispute with her close-up image Tagging along all the pollen.



Fifteen Bay leaders appointed to new Iwi Māori Partnership Board



The health and wellbeing of Bay of Plenty Māori from Katikati in the west through to Pōtaka in the east will be watched over by Te Poari Hauora o Te Moana a Toi, the newly appointed Iwi Māori Partnership Board for the rohe.

With the restructure of Aotearoa's health system and the launch of the Māori Health Authority, the board will serve a pivotal role in transforming the health outcomes of whānau.

Linda Steel, former chairwoman of Te Rūnanga Hauora Māori o Te Moana a Toi, said the board was the successor to the Rūnanga, which has operated for 22 years.

"While the structures and staff will undergo changes during this time of transition, the kaupapa remains the same as that started by a group of kaumātua and kuia decades ago, better health outcomes for whānau can only be driven by equal partnership as described in the principles of Te Tiriti," she said.

"Māori don't want to just experience the system, we need to play a crucial role in the decision-making."

Fifteen iwi representatives have been appointed to the Iwi-Māori Partnership Board (IMPB), with an opportunity for other iwi representatives and mātāwaka to be appointed in the near future. The board will supply the Māori Health Authority with valuable insights into the lived experiences of whānau in Te Moana a Toi.

"As direct representatives of their iwi, the appointees of the [board] have a clear line of communication to the needs of their whānau."

Dr Bev Edlin said the partnerships forged by previous Rūnanga and DHB representatives provide strong support to the board.

"Our direction has been clear for a number of years now, we want to proactively meet our responsibilities to Māori, to work alongside them as equal Treaty partners and develop responsive initiatives which address health outcomes for whānau in Te Moana a Toi."

The selection process for the appointees was managed by an external consultant with awhi from Te Rūnanga Hauora Māori o Te Moana a Toi.

The successful appointees include Roimata Ah Sam, Melanie Tata, Kipouaka Pukekura-Marsden, Carliza Nathan-Patuawa, Rutu Maxwell-Swinton, Susan Elliott, Margaret Williams, Te Ata Ngatai, John Porima, Jane Nicholas, Jackie Copeland-Davis, Mariana Hudson, Lucy Steel, Dayle Takitimu and Theresa Ngamoki.