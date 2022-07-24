Business digest: Ocean scientist awarded L'Oréal Fellowship

Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz Photo / Getty Images

A University of Waikato PhD student has won a L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science mentoring fellowship.

Only one is granted in New Zealand each year, and ocean scientist Kiri Reihana (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Ngāi Tūhoe, Whakatōhea) is the first Māori PhD student to receive the award.

Reihana is a mother of four who lives in Te Puke and says as a student she is always looking for funding and other learning opportunities, so when she saw the L'Oréal mentorship she decided to apply.

L'Oréal was founded by a scientist and has been funding women in science since 1998, but the mentoring award for young Australian and New Zealand women scientists was launched in 2017. It links previous L'Oréal fellows from all over the world with young and ambitious PhD students from down under.

Reihana says each month for six months she links up with a mentor one-on-one, and all mentees have monthly private online workshops.

"It is really cool. I have got one coming up in the next couple of weeks on science communication.

"The other good thing about the mentoring is that I am making connections with scientists from around the world."

Reihana is based at the University's Tauranga campus. Her Environmental Sciences PhD research feeds into the Sustainable Seas National Science Challenge that's focusing on Bay of Plenty's Ōhiwa Harbour.

Kiri Reihana is the first Māori PhD student to receive a L'Oréal-UNESCO for Women in Science mentoring fellowship. Photo / Supplied

Her research is focused on tuangi (cockles) – mapping their habitats, their populations, and studying how and why they have changed over time, which in turn will help plan for the continued well-being of the harbour.

Professor Kura Paul-Burke from the University of Waikato says Reihana's study is the first of its kind on the Ōhiwa harbour.

He says her findings will inform part of a Shellfish Management Action Plan and the creation of a technological tool to assist iwi monitoring activities in the harbour in the long-term.

"Kiri is a seasoned environmental researcher who has spent many years assisting others with her work.

"It is wonderful that she's been recognised for her immense effort and further mentored to continue her great work in marine science."

Reihana will travel to Melbourne as a special guest at the L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science conference in November with the other L'Oréal fellows.

But before that, she is off to Spain on a Claude McCarthy Fellowship for the ECSA 59 (Estuarine, Coastal Shelf Association) conference in Krusaal, San Sebastián, Spain.

$50,000 grant will help more Rotorua kids fuel their passion for robotics and engineering

Law firm Tompkins Wake is continuing its support of Te Aka Mauri, Rotorua Library and Children's Health Hub with a $50,000 grant over the next three years.

Tompkins Wake has increased its sponsorship from $30,000 to $50,000 after more than 1500 children benefitted from its first round of funding in 2019.

Jessica Cathro, Te Aka Mauri's Digital Technology Educator, said coding and software were foreign to many children.

"With the support of Tompkins Wake, we have been able to show the exciting side of coding and engineering, to help young students see that these are the building blocks for making underwater robots and self-driving cars and anything else."

Since the first round of funding more Rotorua children had signed up for programmes, such as the NZAquabots, where youth teams build remotely-operated underwater vehicles and compete in New Zealand-themed challenges.

In the last few years, Rotorua has had the largest regional participation – 198 students making 66 teams. The Aquabots children from Rotorua have taken top honours on the national stage.

Cathro said all these innovation projects were dependent on equipment such as laptops and tools, which is where most of the money was spent.

The start of the Evolocity Economy Run featuring teams from John Paul College, TAM Young Engineers and Pāpāmoa College. Photo / Supplied

"Without Tompkins Wake, these kids couldn't afford to fund their way in, and Te Aka Mauri doesn't have the resources to sponsor them.

"But look what we have done with $30,000 – almost 1500 kids have learned to love programming and have brought their coding concepts to life."

From the 2021 Evolocity electric car programme, 73 per cent of Rotorua participants were new to the event, and nine out of 10 wanted to be involved again.

Chief Executive Jon Calder said when they reviewed what Te Aka Mauri had accomplished in such a short period, he was proud his firm had played a supporting role.

"Providing our rangitahi with the opportunity to learn, create and innovate is massively exciting, and Tompkins Wake wants to help Jessica and her team do even more.

"That's why we are putting another $20,000 into their budget. We believe in what Te Aka Mauri is doing, and we want to keep being a part of it."

Tompkins Wake's history in Rotorua dates back to 1898, when its legacy law firm Davys Burton was founded. The firm's grant to Te Aka Mauri comes as the firm celebrates its 100th birthday.

"It's just one way we can give back to the people of Rotorua who have supported Tompkins Wake and its predecessor over the last century."

Bay of Plenty/Rotorua lifestyle property sales fall 60 per cent

The number of lifestyle property sales in the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua area fell 60 per cent in June compared with the month earlier in May, new data shows.

Data released by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) showed, nationally, there were 209 fewer lifestyle property sales (down 11.8 per cent) for the three months ending June 2022 than for the three months ending May 2022.

In the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua area, sales volumes dropped 60 per cent and the median price eased 12 per cent.

REINZ Rural Spokesman Brian Peacocke said sales of lifestyle properties for the three-month period ending June 2022 reflected a continuing easing of numbers, to the extent that current levels were well below the results achieved during the same period in 2021.

Peacocke said the numbers were almost half of the recently recorded peak in sales volumes for the three-month period ending December 2020 (3071 sales).

"The regions most impacted by the current conditions are Auckland, Bay of Plenty and Otago.

"But the combined reduction of lifestyle sales in all districts throughout the country collectively account for the significant reduction in total sales from 2317 in June 2021 to 1555 for the three-month period ending June 2022.

"Explanations for such reductions give rise to conjecture, but as is the case currently in the residential market, the combination of increasing interest rates, inflation, supply-chain impacted cost structures and the ongoing effect of the Covid-19 pandemic are likely leaders in the causes being espoused.

"Given also the added impact from the mix of the current wet, cold winter conditions and the current economic conditions, it is quite feasible that total sales volumes of lifestyle blocks will continue to ease."

The data also showed there were 81 fewer farm sales (down 20 per cent) for the three months ending June 2022 than for the three months ending June 2021.

In the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua areas, sales of horticulture properties in the Western Bay of Plenty for the current period eased marginally compared to the previous two years.

Whakatāne scored a dairy farm sale, whereas the Rotorua district had a quiet time with no farm sales registered.

Laura Schultz is 2022 Bay of Plenty Young Grower of the Year

Laura Schultz from Trevelyan's has been named Bay of Plenty's Young Grower for 2022 at an awards dinner in Tauranga this week.

The competition took place on July 20 at Mount Maunganui College, where eight competitors tested their skills and ability to run a successful horticulture business in a series of challenges. This was followed by a speech competition, titled 'What I'll be growing in 2050', at a gala dinner.

Schultz excelled in the individual challenges, and impressed judges with her speech on providing the best quality produce by adapting to climate change to grow crops which meet the changing environment. Yanika Reiter came in second place, whilst Emily Woods placed third.

Schultz's prize includes an all-expenses paid trip to Wellington to compete for the title of National Young Grower of the Year 2022, in September, as well as $1500 cash.

Schultz grew up on her family orchard in the Bay of Plenty. After a diverse career across various countries that included studying fashion design, yoga instruction, and working as a snowboard instructor, she returned home three years ago and realised her interest lay in growing avocados.

Hon Kiritapu Allan crowns Laura Schultz 2022 Bay of Plenty Young Grower of the Year. Photo / Supplied

Since then, she has leased the family orchard and now takes full responsibility for it, alongside her work within the avocado improvement group at Trevelyan's.

Erin Atkinson, chair of the BOP Young Growers, said this year's contestants were outstanding.

"This year's BOP Young Grower contestants have shown the great talent we already have within our horticulture industry. The competition has been perfect to test their knowledge and I hope that it sets the bar for other young talent coming through our industry."

New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc. Chief Executive Colin Bond said these competitions show appreciation for the need for skilled careers in the horticulture industry.

"As a horticulture industry, we can often focus on knee-jerk reactions required for the current season. But in order to continue to produce effectively into the future, we need to ensure we have young people with the right commercial, technical and scientific skills.

"The 2022 BOP Young Grower competition is a great way to celebrate the high calibre of people coming through the industry to make us future-fit."

Schultz will go on to compete in the national Young Grower of the Year competition, run by Horticulture New Zealand. The national finals will put the regional finalists to the test.

A series of business and practical modules will test their horticultural skills, business knowledge, leadership abilities, and oratory talents. Schultz will compete for the national title of Young Grower 2022 with the winners from other regions.

Celebration of Dale Carnegie 2022 Scholarship Winners

Year 13 students from 11 Western Bay of Plenty schools have graduated from the 2022 Acorn Foundation Dale Carnegie Youth Programme.

The scholarship winners were Molly Thompson and Harriet Barber from ACG Tauranga, Caprice Basile and Joshua Pinto from Aquinas College, and Breanna West and Manjot Gill from Bethlehem College.

The 2022 winners of the Acorn Foundation Dale Carnegie scholarship. Photo / Supplied

Asha Dinnan-Martin from Katikati College, Tia Lassey and Dani Young from Mount Maunganui College, Ella Drake and Aston Hamilton from Otumoetai College, and Ariella Midwood and Rajvir Garcha from Pāpāmoa College were also winners.

As were Jed Macmillan, Liam Shanahan and Alex Padfield from Tauranga Boys' College, Ella Chapman-Hodge and Alea Starr-Smith from Tauranga Girls' College, Emma Howie and Reuben Dwan from Te Puke High School, and Hikitia Kuka and Toia Jacob from Te Whare Kura O Mauao.

Alea Starr-Smith from Tauranga Girls' College said the scholarship was a great opportunity for young people to take part.

"It really helped with my confidence, public speaking and human relations."

Lyon O'Neale Arnold Lawyers appoint a new director

Lyon O'Neale Arnold Lawyers has announced Simon Gyenge as its newest director. Gyenge joins Doug Lyon, Mike O'Neale, and Denise Arnold at the helm, reflecting the company's focus on bringing the next generation of associates into its senior leadership.

New principal partner: Farmer Autovillage

The Tauranga Business Chamber has announced its new principal partner Farmer Autovillage.

Farmer Autovillage has been a huge supporter of the Chamber with vehicles, venues, and as a sponsor of its annual business awards.

Tauranga Business Chamber Chief Executive Matt Cowley said a huge thanks to Farmer Autovillage for continuing to partner with them.

"By backing us, you help us to continue our support for businesses in the region and help the economy grow."