Hamilton man killed in SH29 crash in Kaimai Range named

SH29 in the Kaimai Range. Photo / Google

Police have now released the name of the man who died in a crash of in the Kaimai Range at the weekend.

He was 46-year-old Kevin Erskine-Shaw, of Hamilton.

Erskine-Shaw died following a crash on State Highway 29 in the lower Kaimai Range on January 4.

Police said their thoughts were with his family and loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash continue.

Emergency services responded to a serious crash between a truck and a car between Soldiers Rd and Valley View Rd just before 5.30am.

The crash closed off the road in both directions.