Fire services at Bay of Plenty supermarket after ceiling fire

Countdown Katikati has a ceiling fire this morning. Photo / Google Maps

A fire has been extinguished at a Bay of Plenty supermarket this morning.

Fire services attended the scene at Katikati Countdown about 6.20am after an alarm activated.

Once there, fire crews found smoke coming from the corner of the building, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

"We investigated and found a fire in the ceiling. It has since been extinguished and there is not a lot of damage."

He said the fire investigator had been called but it was not clear if they were going to attend.

Two fire trucks were still at the scene, he said.

Countdown Katikati could not be contacted at this time.