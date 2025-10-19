A ministry spokesperson said social housing funding was based on an agreed cost per place and varied across regions and projects.

“In the Bay of Plenty region, this equates to an investment of around $13.4 million per annum so far.”

Bishop said 85% of the new homes to be delivered in the Bay of Plenty will be one or two bedrooms.

“In the Bay of Plenty, 82% of the Housing Register demand is for one and two-bedroom places, so these new homes will make a real difference.”

The first 100 homes were in the process of being delivered by Accessible Properties and Emerge Aotearoa.

The Government expected all 300 homes to be delivered by 2027.

“Every set of keys handed over is another person or family in a warm, dry, social home.”

Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford said community housing providers such as Accessible Properties and Emerge Aotearoa played an “important role” in supporting people in need.

Both already have a significant footprint in the region.

The Rotorua Lakes Council announced in August that Emerge Aotearoa would take over property management responsibilities of the council’s 152 pensioner housing units.

And in 2016, the majority of Tauranga’s state housing – then 1140 homes – was sold to Accessible Properties.

Accessible Properties general manager of tenancy services Tania Wilson said it had 1232 homes across the Bay of Plenty.

“The number of homes has remained steady over the past six months,” she said.

Wilson said the addition of 300 homes was a “positive step” in reducing the housing register.

“This will provide safe and secure homes for those in greatest need.”

She said ongoing demand for social and affordable housing would “remain significant”.

“Continued collaboration between central and local government, iwi and community housing providers will be essential to maintain progress.”

As of June, there were 801 families on the public housing register in Tauranga and Te Puke, with demand for one and two-bedroom homes.

In Rotorua, 633 households were waiting.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said she was “very grateful” the Government was supporting the Rotorua district to be a priority area for housing.

Tapsell, who has just been re-elected for a second term as mayor, said housing was a core focus of the council.

“Rotorua is being supported to deliver locally led solutions through our own community housing providers, and I believe that will make a positive difference.”

In July, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka announced 189 new builds for Rotorua, including up to 150 social houses and 39 affordable rental homes.

Tapsell said this was a “great example” of results from the Rotorua Housing Plan.

“We’re proud to have delivered record numbers of homes in recent years, which has been a significant achievement and helped many working families.”

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said he welcomed the central Government’s investment in social housing.

“This announcement is a positive step in the right direction to help address affordable housing supply challenges that our city and region is facing.”

Drysdale said Tauranga City Council was “eagerly” awaiting more details on locations, timing and the exact number of homes in Tauranga, “so we can fully understand the quantum of benefits and impact the initiative will have on our people and city”.

