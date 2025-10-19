More than 300 new social homes will be delivered in the Bay of Plenty by community housing providers, Housing Minister Chris Bishop says. Composite photo / NZME
The Government says more than 300 new social homes will be delivered in the Bay of Plenty by 2027.
They would be delivered by two community housing providers (CHPs) – Accessible Properties and Emerge Aotearoa – in Rotorua’s Ngongotahā and Lynmore, and the western Bay of Plenty’s Te Puke, Greertonand Pāpāmoa.
Housing Minister Chris Bishop said in a statement to NZME the Government was determined to deliver social housing better.
“That means building the right homes, in the right places, with the right support, for the people most in need.”
According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, there were 2425 Kāinga Ora homes in the Bay of Plenty as of August and another 1711 provided by CHPs.
Tapsell said this was a “great example” of results from the Rotorua Housing Plan.
“We’re proud to have delivered record numbers of homes in recent years, which has been a significant achievement and helped many working families.”
Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said he welcomed the central Government’s investment in social housing.
“This announcement is a positive step in the right direction to help address affordable housing supply challenges that our city and region is facing.”
Drysdale said Tauranga City Council was “eagerly” awaiting more details on locations, timing and the exact number of homes in Tauranga, “so we can fully understand the quantum of benefits and impact the initiative will have on our people and city”.
Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.