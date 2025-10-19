Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Government to deliver 300 more social homes in Tauranga, Te Puke and Rotorua

Kaitlyn Morrell
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

More than 300 new social homes will be delivered in the Bay of Plenty by community housing providers, Housing Minister Chris Bishop says. Composite photo / NZME

More than 300 new social homes will be delivered in the Bay of Plenty by community housing providers, Housing Minister Chris Bishop says. Composite photo / NZME

The Government says more than 300 new social homes will be delivered in the Bay of Plenty by 2027.

They would be delivered by two community housing providers (CHPs) – Accessible Properties and Emerge Aotearoa – in Rotorua’s Ngongotahā and Lynmore, and the western Bay of Plenty’s Te Puke, Greerton

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save