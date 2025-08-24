An impression of the one-bedroom apartments to be built near the corner of Devonport Rd and 15th Ave in Tauranga.
Construction of 20 “affordable” and accessibility-friendly apartments for Tauranga residents on the public housing waiting list will begin soon.
The apartments will cater for the city’s “deepest unmet need”.
Bay of Plenty Housing Equity Fund and Tauranga Community Housing Trust have formed a joint venture to build two blocks ofone-bedroom apartments near the corner of Devonport Rd and 15th Ave, a housing equity fund statement said.
It is also enabling the construction of new homes in Greerton and Bethlehem.
Under their joint venture, the equity fund and housing trust would co-own the Tauranga South apartments and rent them to tenants, all of whom would be on fixed incomes, aged 55 and older, and/or with chronic health conditions or disabilities.
They said half of those on the public housing register wanted one-bedroom homes, but only 1.2% of Tauranga’s private rental market offered them.
Extra studs would also be built into the walls to make it easy to install mobility handrails if needed.
The trust would provide additional wraparound support and wellbeing services to ensure tenants could continue living independently for as long as possible as they aged.
Phil Green, acting chairman of Grace Rd and Neighbourhood Residents’ Association and co-director of H.G. Rose Architecture, said he appreciated the extent of the housing crisis.
Any means to alleviate the shortage was “desirable”, provided it met the requirements of those being housed and of the city’s urban design, met best practice for healthy homes “and, just as importantly, how it fits the local community environment”.
The project’s location made sense, as it was an area with adequate accessibility to amenities and was on or near transport corridors.
He said landscaping and communal interaction were essential in “mass housing” to engender interaction between occupants. It also helped the security of the occupants.