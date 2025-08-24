Advertisement
Tauranga: Construction of 20 affordable, accessibility-friendly apartments to begin

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

An impression of the one-bedroom apartments to be built near the corner of Devonport Rd and 15th Ave in Tauranga.

Construction of 20 “affordable” and accessibility-friendly apartments for Tauranga residents on the public housing waiting list will begin soon.

The apartments will cater for the city’s “deepest unmet need”.

Bay of Plenty Housing Equity Fund and Tauranga Community Housing Trust have formed a joint venture to build two blocks of

