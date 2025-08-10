Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Pāpāmoa residents oppose three-storey Beachwater Drive housing development

Sandra Conchie
By
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Bay of Plenty Times·
5 mins to read

An artist's impression of the three-storey, 36-unit Beachwater housing development opposed by neighbouring residents.

An artist's impression of the three-storey, 36-unit Beachwater housing development opposed by neighbouring residents.

Plans for a three-storey housing development for “people in need” in Pāpāmoa has met opposition from neighbours who say they’re frustrated they were given no say.

Tauranga City Council approved a non-notified resource consent in October for the 36-unit development on a 3290 sqm section in Beachwater Drive.

Each unit

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save