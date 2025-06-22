Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Updated

Housing equity fund to enable 65 homes across Tauranga

Alisha Evans
By
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
4 mins to read

An artist's impression of the Bay of Plenty Housing Equity Fund homes on Devonport Rd near 15th Ave.

An artist's impression of the Bay of Plenty Housing Equity Fund homes on Devonport Rd near 15th Ave.

Four housing developments in Tauranga will be the first delivered by a $100 million fund.

The Bay of Plenty Housing Equity Fund launched in 2024, aiming to provide affordable and sustainable housing for people in need.

Chairman Alastair Rhodes said the fund was enabling the building of 65 homes in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times