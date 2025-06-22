“Our role is to help unlock these projects and de-risk them, so they can move from idea to reality. The housing need here is huge, and we’re seeing how this collaborative approach can really make a difference,” said Rhodes, who is also the BayTrust chief executive.
In 2024, Tauranga had one of the highest house price-to-income ratios in New Zealand.
The cost of a house was 7.9 times more than the average household income, compared with 6.8 nationally, according to Infometrics data.
A 2022 Veros report showed Tauranga was short of 5300 homes.
Other fund shareholders include BayTrust and TECT Community Trust, which invested $10m each. Whakatāne-based Trust Horizon and the Rotorua Trust put in $5m each, and New Zealand Green Investment Finance invested $10m.
Twenty one-bedroom apartments will be built on Devonport Rd near 15th Ave, in Tauranga South, for seniors and people with disabilities.
The $10m development would be a joint venture between the fund and community housing provider Tauranga Community Housing Trust.
The tenants would be over 55 and/or with chronic health conditions or disabilities, and on fixed incomes.
The housing trust would manage the homes and provide tenancy support and wellbeing services.
Construction would begin in July, with completion expected in August next year.
Fund manager Roy Thompson said 53% of people on Tauranga’s housing register wanted one-bedroom homes, but 1.2% of the private rental market offered them.
“This project responds directly to the deepest unmet need in Tauranga.”