Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty housing crisis: Housing Equity Fund established to tackle housing

Cira Olivier
By
5 mins to read
What is the Bay of Plenty Housing equity fund?

An early investor in a potentially $100 million fund setting out to tackle Bay of Plenty housing inequalities says it has “massive potential for change”.

The Housing Equity Fund has been established with $40m in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times