Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga City Council's $17.2m sale of $41.65m elder housing an 'absolute rort'

5 minutes to read
Tauranga City Council sold seven of its elder housing villages to Kāinga Ora for $17.2m. Photo / Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council sold seven of its elder housing villages to Kāinga Ora for $17.2m. Photo / Tauranga City Council

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

Most of Tauranga's elder housing villages have been sold to the Government for nearly $25 million less than their capital valuation.

On Wednesday, Tauranga City Council announced it had sold seven of its

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.