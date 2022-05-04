Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Social housing leaders welcome Kāinga Ora's $17.2m elder housing buy-up

5 minutes to read
The Shelley Pillans Village is one of seven soon to be owned by Kāinga Ora. Photo / Supplied

The Shelley Pillans Village is one of seven soon to be owned by Kāinga Ora. Photo / Supplied

Bay of Plenty Times
By: and

Kāinga Ora's $17.2 million purchase of seven elder housing villages in Tauranga has been applauded by two social housing sector leaders.

But one village resident just wants to know if her rent will go up.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.