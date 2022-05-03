Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber at the Ōmokoroa and State Highway 2 intersection. Photo / NZME

Funding for two major infrastructure projects in Tauranga, plus a safer solution for a notorious intersection is a step closer.

Kāinga Ora has put three local project bids for a piece of the Government's $1 billion Infrastructure Acceleration Fund through to the final stage, councils have announced in statements.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council's $38.4 million application for upgrading the State Highway 2/Ōmokoroa Rd intersection will now progress to negotiation.

Tauranga City Council housing proposals for $80 million for Tauriko West and $67 million for Te Papa peninsula have also reached the final stage.

The Western Bay project involves the construction of an interim solution to "safety and capacity issues" at the SH2/Omokoroa Rd intersection - a minimum 10-year solution until funding is available for a full interchange.

Last year, the council sought $150m that would transform the busy, single-lane T-intersection into a grade-separated interchange overbridge. This was in response to the Government pulling funding for the second stage of the Takitimu North Link when it was not included in its $1.4b National Land Transport Plan for the Bay of Plenty.

The council then reduced this to $38.4m through stage two of the application process "to make our bid more competitive in an oversubscribed field of applications", Western Bay mayor Garry Webber said.

"We worked with Waka Kotahi staff to identify a less costly option, total of $48.6m, that would provide a solution for up to 15 years' growth in dwellings.

"While it is a 10-year solution until funding is available to build a full interchange this is the next best thing to try [towards] this longstanding commitment to our community of getting this project underway."

Webber said yesterday's news was a big step forward for the region.

"We aren't quite across the line just yet, but it is exciting nonetheless given the history of this infrastructure project following countless pushbacks and funding limitations.

"We are delighted Kāinga Ora see the value, and criticality, this piece of infrastructure will do to fix the safety issues of this intersection and support new housing supply in Ōmokoroa."

"The Infrastructure Acceleration Fund is a competitive process with many aspiring projects infrastructure projects right across Aotearoa New Zealand. We are grateful we have presented a case with solid evidence to get central government to understand our needs."

As part of the negotiation stage, the council will work with Kāinga Ora on some key matters including the confirmation of co-funding sources, including Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Meanwhile, Tauranga City Council also had two Infrastructure Acceleration Fund proposals, $80m for Tauriko West and $67m for Te Papa peninsula, moved to the final stage of their funding process by Kāinga Ora.

Council Commission Chair Anne Tolley said, if successful, the Tauriko funding would go towards transport, water and wastewater infrastructure projects which would enable them to accelerate the first stage of development involving around 2000 dwellings.

"This would include northern and southern connection improvements, Cambridge Rd intersection improvements and bus connection upgrades, as well as water and wastewater systems to serve the first and second stages of the new housing development area."



The Te Papa proposal involves funding for water supply and stormwater system improvements to support housing intensification, plus a number of transport projects.

These include stage 2 of the Cameron Rd "building our future" upgrade between 17th Avenue and Tauriko, active transport (walking and cycling) and public transport upgrades in Greerton, Gate Pa, the hospital zone and city centre periphery and construction of a Gate Pa/Merivale walking and cycling bridge.

"It's estimated that the Te Papa peninsula has the potential to accommodate up to 10,000 additional dwellings and 15,000 more people over the next 30 years and these projects would help make that a reality," Tolley said.

"In the longer-term, development in Tauriko West could also see close to 4000 new dwellings built which would go a long way towards bridging the serious housing deficit in Tauranga.

"If funding is approved, we anticipate that housing delivery could begin by 2025 and then scale-up from 2029, with full delivery of the stage one development completed by 2034."