Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua pensioner housing residents unhappy with council’s new partnership

Mathew Nash
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Residents at Lucas Place are concerned about rent rises as part of a new council partnership; (inset) Lucas Place resident Neil Evans. Photos / NZME

Residents at Lucas Place are concerned about rent rises as part of a new council partnership; (inset) Lucas Place resident Neil Evans. Photos / NZME

Residents at one of Rotorua’s pensioner housing blocks say they will not be signing new tenancy agreements until they receive assurances over rental fee increases.

It comes amid confusion and anger regarding Rotorua Lakes Council’s new partnership with Ka Puta Ka Ora Emerge Aotearoa.

The community housing organisation will take

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save