Council development and partnerships manager Stephanie Kelly previously said the success of this option relied on an income-related rent subsidy being approved for tenants.
Council landlords could not access this but community housing providers could, via an application.
The expressions-of-interest process was intended to provide the council with options for potential lease arrangements.
These included leasing all land and dwellings in the portfolio, leasing one or some of the pensioner complexes, or leasing the ground for one or more of the complexes along with the purchase of the units.
The second step involved detailed proposals from shortlisted providers including their proposed leasing arrangements, a business case, financial modelling, tenancy management system details and proposed governance arrangements.
A final decision will be made at a council meeting.
Community and district development group manager Jean-Paul Gaston said its intent was for rent to stay affordable at a maximum of 30% of market rent.
He said when the council visited tenants for feedback, a lot of it focused on the level of maintenance the council had provided.
If the outcome was better, he supported the new model, but said if there were “too many” community housing providers involved it could “get very messy”.
“Very hard for us to maintain oversight and make sure they are delivering on their end of the bargain.”
Councillor Conan O’Brien also held reservations but said if it went to the expressions of interest stage, “at least we could say we have had all sides represented and put before us.”
Other councils have taken themselves out of the landlord business.
In 2022, Tauranga City Council sold most of its elder housing portfolio to Kāinga Ora, which paid $17.2 million for seven villages and agreed to spend $32.4 million upgrading and redeveloping them over the next 25 years. The council put two Mount Maunganui villages on the open market.
