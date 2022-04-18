Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Easter in the Bay of Plenty: How the weekend went for businesses and events

4 minutes to read
Papamoa Unlimited's event and marketing manager Julia Manktelow at their Alice in Wonderland easter hunt. Photo / supplied

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

''Heartwarming'' and ''encouraging'' are how some Bay business owners have described the Easter weekend while one says they ''knocked it out of the park" as visitors flocked to the region.

