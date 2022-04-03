Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Bay of Plenty small businesses relieved as vaccine mandates are lifted

4 minutes to read
From 11.59pm on Monday 4 April, vaccine passes will not longer be required. The Government will not require mandates in education, police or Defence Force workers and those workplaces using them.

A local business owner says ending the vaccine pass requirement will provide "more stability" while another says they are "so excited" to welcome back old customers.

Life will look a little closer to normal tomorrow

