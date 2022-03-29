Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Long Covid is growing, Bay of Plenty DHB and GPs say

6 minutes to read
Overseas studies suggest 10 per cent of Covid-19 cases will have long Covid. Photo / Getty Images

Overseas studies suggest 10 per cent of Covid-19 cases will have long Covid. Photo / Getty Images

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

Long Covid is a "terrible condition", with some Bay patients suffering debilitating brain fog, fatigue, shortness of breath and exercise intolerance.

That's the concern being expressed by worried local health experts as the country approaches

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.