As of March 31, 318 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been delivered in the Lakes DHB region and 560 in the Bay of Plenty DHB region

The number of AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines administered locally can be revealed as an expert says all vaccines given in New Zealand are "in the same ballpark".

It comes as there were two additional Covid-19 related deaths announced in the Lakes District Health Board yesterday, meanwhile, 14 people are being treated at local hospitals. There were also 267 new cases in the district.

There were 37 people with Covid-19 in Bay of Plenty District Health Board hospitals and 571 new local cases in the area.

As of Thursday, 318 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been delivered in the Lakes area, health board data showed. This included first and second doses (139 each), additional doses (2) and boosters (38).

Meanwhile, there were only 10 Novavax vaccines administered, 6677 paediatric Pfizer doses and 239,689 adult Pfizer doses.

In the Bay of Plenty health board area, 560 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been delivered, its data showed. This included first (246) and second doses (259), and additional/booster doses (55).

Malaghan Institute of Medical Research director Graham Le Gros. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There were 149 Novavax vaccines administered (133 first doses, 14 second and 2 boosters), 13,337 paediatric Pfizer doses and 528,011 adult Pfizer doses.

Immunologist and director of the Malaghan Institute Graham Le Gros said all vaccines currently given in New Zealand were "all in the same ballpark, if not equivalent" and any differences in protection response were constantly being studied over the long term both here and overseas.

"In the vast majority of cases, 80 per cent of people get really good protection."

A new study looking into overall response rates was currently being peer-reviewed by overseas scientists, Le Gros said.

Le Gros said in terms of overall results the differences varied from person to person but age, demographics and underlying health issues were key factors that came into play.

People with type two diabetes, blood cancers and older people with pre-existing health conditions were more vulnerable to suffering serious infections, he said.

Le Gros said that was why it was crucial that people continued to get vaccinated if not already and ensure they got their booster shots.

He said it was hoped that by the end year a new vaccine would have been developed either here or overseas to provide protection from new variants of the virus.

"But in the meantime we also need people to keep up their mask-wearing to help reduce the spread of the virus, especially to the vulnerable members of the community."

Bay of Plenty District Health Board vaccine breakdown

AstraZeneca total: 560

Novavax total: 149

Paediatric Pfizer: 13,337

Adult Pfizer: 528,011

Total: 542,057



Lakes District Health Board vaccine breakdown

AstraZeneca total: 318

Novavax total: 10

Paediatric Pfizer: 6677

Adult Pfizer: 232,684

Total: 239,689



Bay of Plenty & Lakes Health Board combined totals

Total: 781,746

AstraZeneca: 878

Novavax: 159

Paediatric Pfizer: 20,014

Adult Pfizer: 760,695

