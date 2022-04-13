The Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, comments on today's orange setting announcement. Video / Mark Mitchell

What's better than a chocolate egg? For Bay of Plenty hospitality businesses, it's seeing the end of red restrictions just in time for Easter weekend.

New Zealanders moves to the orange setting at 11.59pm tonight after the Government's announcement today.

It means hospitality venues and events no longer have capacity limits or seated service requirements - a rule that had stopped indoor nightclubs opening for dancing - and only workers and volunteers have to wear masks.

One Love Festival owner Glenn Meikle said the unlimited outdoor gathering numbers would make a huge difference to the events industry.

The Tauranga-based festival, which attracted 20,000 people from the region and beyond, was originally set for the end of January this year before being postponed to April, and then cancelled due to uncertainty.

Meikle said orange gave people more confidence to book tickets to events.

Meikle also owns Mount Brewing Co and the Rising Tide in Mount Maunganui and said people would feel encouraged to get back to normality.

"All the subsidies are gone and we can stand on our own two feet again."

Josh Fitzgerald, owner of Barrio Brothers Mount Maunganui and Tauranga, and Sugo on the Strand, said the news was especially good for his smaller Mount restaurant which had to remove seating to abide by the red rules.

He believed more people would be out and about now that restrictions were lightened as people tended to stay home when the risk of spreading Covid was greater.

The move was a "sensible" response and a step towards normality.

Tauranga's Craft Bar & Kitchen (CBK ) owner Billy Emeny said it was "fantastic" news, but was "a bit of pain" that staff still had to wear masks.

"It is what it is and I really hope it means we will get more patrons coming through our doors," he said.

Miss Gee Bar & Eatery Tauranga manager Eli Ormsby said it was great news, particularly for customers who had been struggling with the mask rule.

While she understood staff needed to wear masks to reduce the spread of the virus, she believed it shouldn't be mandatory anymore given the numbers of people double vaccinated and boosted.

Rotorua's Pig and Whistle owner Gregg Brown said sales last weekend were already double their lowest point six weeks ago, and the change to orange would hopefully see more people through the doors.

When the outdoor restrictions were lifted for the red setting, Brown said they were able to open their outdoor space where people could dance.

"I can't describe it ... seeing people enjoying things again, it's fantastic."

He was excited to see more people out busting a move in the now orange-tinted nights.

He said the city desperately needed visitors again and he hoped the orange setting would give a sense of safety to people.

Tauranga Business Chamber spokeswoman Anne Pankhurst said tourism, hospitality and events sectors would feel relieved, but they would need support transitioning from the red restrictions.

"They can now start to energise and ramp up business, and the news coming at Easter is a great time to start."

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said that despite the "significant relaxation of the settings, we've continued to see positive improvements in the overall trajectory".

Three weeks ago, there were changes to the traffic light system, and mandates and vaccine passes had been removed since then, Hipkins said.

What does life in orange look like?

There are no limits on people visiting indoor or outdoor hospitality venues, events and gatherings and those attending don't need to wear masks.

Mask rules will still apply to workers and volunteers. Performers and speakers are encouraged to wear a mask when they aren't performing or speaking.

Patrons will no longer have to wear a mask when going to and leaving a cafe, bar or any other hospitality venue when using the bathroom or paying.

People would also no longer be required to be seated to be served - a rule that meant nightclubs could not open for dancing.

People must continue to wear face masks when they visit a retail store, public facilities - bar swimming pools, and when they travel on public transport - including at indoor arrival and departure points.

Students and teachers would no longer have to wear masks while indoors at school.

Students aged 12 or older must still wear a face mask on school transport.

