Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Bay of Plenty Times

After a rocky start to 2022, indulge yourself at Easter weekend

9 minutes to read
By
Carly Gibbs

Weekend writer

300322zssup2.JPG In Rotorua, stockcar races run on Easter Saturday and Sunday. Photo / Supplied

040422spTarawera Going to the top of Te Maunga o Tarawera - famous for its eruption in 1886, it is a treat-worthy

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.