Bay of Plenty Times

Omicron outbreak: The Bay of Plenty reacts to removal of mandates and vaccine passports

7 minutes to read
March 23 2022 From 11.59pm on Monday 4 April, vaccine passes will not longer be required to be used. The Government will not require mandates in education, police or Defence Force workers and those workplaces using them.

Bay of Plenty Times
By: , and

Bay of Plenty residents, hospitality businesses, sports venues and educators have welcomed the decision to lower the requirements for vaccine passes and mandates.

But representatives of the vulnerable in the community are viewing the move

