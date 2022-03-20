Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid 19 Omicron: Has Bay of Plenty DHB region reached Omicron peak?

5 minutes to read
The Bay of Plenty District Health Board says Covid case numbers are often lower on the weekends. Photo / George Novak

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

The Bay of Plenty may be "at" or "close to" the Omicron peak, the local district health board says.

A Covid-19 modeller agrees and says it is "quite possible" the region has reached peak cases

