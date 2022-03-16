March 16 2022 Vaccinated Australians will be able to come to New Zealand without isolating from 11.59pm on April 12. Fully vaccinated travellers from visa-waiver countries will be able to enter the country from 11.59pm on May 2.

March 16 2022 Vaccinated Australians will be able to come to New Zealand without isolating from 11.59pm on April 12. Fully vaccinated travellers from visa-waiver countries will be able to enter the country from 11.59pm on May 2.

Bay of Plenty tourism businesses are "stoked" after the announcement New Zealand's borders are opening again, with one saying it was "the light at the end of the tunnel" for the industry.

But some say tourism will not return to normal for a long time while others are waiting for the announcement of when cruise ships will be allowed back in.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday New Zealand was "ready to welcome the world back" and announced new dates to open the borders.

Vaccinated Australians can come to New Zealand without isolating from 11.59pm on April 12.

Fully vaccinated travellers from visa-waiver countries can enter the country from 11.59pm on May 1.

About 60 countries and territories, including Canada and the United States, are on the visa waiver list.

The Prime Minister said the Government wanted to clearly signal New Zealand was keen to supercharge its economic recovery. She said New Zealand was a safe place to visit, adding transtasman travellers were crucial to the domestic tourism sector.

"They will be able to arrive in time for the Australian school holidays."

Those travellers will also help boost the ski season, Ardern said.

Wanderlust NZ backpackers on The Strand in Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

Pacific Coast Lodge and Backpackers and Wanderlust NZ owner Sarah Meadows said the announcement was "the light at the end of the tunnel that we've all been waiting for in the tourism industry".

Before Covid, working holiday visa holders made up 75 per cent of her business.

She said working holiday visa holders were "desperately" needed in many industries such as youth hostels, hospitality, orchards and nannying.

But Meadows said it would take "a little while" for them to start entering New Zealand due to the processing time of visas.

As Australia opened its borders earlier this year, they had "the jump on us" with backpackers.

But New Zealand was still "a beautiful and safe destination" to visit and she was "very excited" to know travellers were coming back.

Waimarino Adventure Park owner Blair Anderson. Photo / Supplied

Waimarino Adventure Park owner Blair Anderson said he was "super stoked" the borders were opening but thought travel would not return to normal "for a long time".

In his view, people would not be quick to travel to New Zealand because they would be "nervous" about the borders closing again.

Anderson wanted to know when the maritime borders would open as cruise ships brought "colossal" amounts of money to the region.

Ardern said the Government was working on how to ensure new rules would be consistent with maritime borders, and she expected cruise ship visitors to return at some point.

Mount Maunganui-based Zealandier Tours owner Jan Davies said she was also "hanging out" for the maritime borders to open.

"That's our major industry really for us."

She said it was "great for tourism as a whole" particularly for businesses hiring staff and for the hospitality industry.

Elizabeth Cafe and Larder co-owner Connie Richards said she was "really excited" about the border opening as it meant there was more potential for staff.

"If we've got travellers sort of cruising around and wanting some part-time work, that would be amazing come that time because obviously business will have picked back up."

Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan. Photo / Supplied

Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan said the announcement was "absolutely vital" as local tourism was at its lowest point since the pandemic started.

The reopening dates meant Australians could arrive in time for the "crucial" April school holiday and Easter period.

The "biggest bonus" was the certainty of May 1 for tourism operators who needed to start planning for the next summer and shoulder seasons.

Australia had always been the coastal Bay of Plenty's biggest international market and international visitors spent $250 million in the region per year before Covid hit, Nathan said.

He said there would be a lot of "pent-up demand" to travel to New Zealand but things would not be normal for a long time.

"The world has changed, our industry has changed, and some of the reasons why people will travel have changed ... We're on the brink of a new era in tourism."

New Zealand Kiwifruits Growers chief executive Colin Bond. Photo / Supplied

A statement, New Zealand Kiwifruits Growers said the kiwifruit industry was "crying out" for help to pick kiwifruit and the industry had "lots of jobs up for grabs".

New Zealand's kiwifruit industry needed 24,000 seasonal workers, with backpackers traditionally making up around 25 per cent of the workforce.

"Picking is a great opportunity for those who like to be in the outdoors, while the packhouse is suited to those who like to have fun in larger teams indoors," chief executive Colin Bond said.

Western Bay of Plenty economic development agency Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said the reopening of the border was a "significant step forward" in the recovery from the pandemic and "can't come soon enough".

"For local businesses, there is the obvious benefit of additional customers, but many will also see the benefits of people coming into the country on working holiday visas, adding to the pool of available staff.

"Backpackers, in particular, will be welcomed back by the horticulture industry."

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said backpackers would likely be "quick to travel" which would have the double benefit of providing more workers for hospitality and fruit picking.

"Tauranga's international tourist season is during the warmer months, so this decision will have less of an immediate impact than it will for other centres like Queenstown and Taupō."

But it would be "much-celebrated news" for Rotorua.

"What's good for Rotorua is also good for the Western Bay."