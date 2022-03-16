Voyager 2021 media awards
Covid 19 Omicron: Bay of Plenty tourism businesses 'stoked' about border reopening

March 16 2022 Vaccinated Australians will be able to come to New Zealand without isolating from 11.59pm on April 12. Fully vaccinated travellers from visa-waiver countries will be able to enter the country from 11.59pm on May 2.

Megan Wilson
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Bay of Plenty tourism businesses are "stoked" after the announcement New Zealand's borders are opening again, with one saying it was "the light at the end of the tunnel" for the industry.

But some say

