Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Tauranga has thousands fewer car on the road as Omicron takes hold

4 minutes to read
The intersection at Cameron Rd and 15th Ave in Tauranga. Photo / Andrew Warner

The intersection at Cameron Rd and 15th Ave in Tauranga. Photo / Andrew Warner

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Omicron has taken thousands of drivers off the region's roads as one taxi driver says "it's a lot easier to get around".

But one moving company says traffic is still "hideous" and it was taking

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.