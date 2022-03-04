The demand for rapid antigen tests this week has been "exceptionally high," the Bay of Plenty District Health Board says.

Forty minutes waiting in line; a father told a test collection site had run out of kits at 10am; and another test-seeker learning a different site was out by midday.

These are some of the difficulties Tauranga people say they have faced while seeking rapid antigen tests (RATs) amid "exceptionally high demand" this week, as the Omicron outbreak ramps up.

Tauranga resident Dean Bradford said he went to get a RAT at the Tauranga Racecourse about 10am yesterday but was told they had run out of tests and was sent away.

The Tauranga Racecourse is a RAT community collection site and people are required to pre-order to get a test, the Healthpoint website says.

Bradford said he lived near the racecourse and went over because the line was short.

"The security guard proceeded to tell me that they had run out of tests," he said.

"If it was 3 o'clock in the afternoon I'd get it but at 10 o'clock in the morning they've run out - something's not right there. Why didn't they have enough tests for the day?"

He was told to go to Cameron Rd for a test but he did not go because it was "miles away".

"I'm a solo dad with two kids - I was quite happy to go across the road here because it's convenient but to drive all the way into town, I just didn't have the gas today to go and do that. Especially not wait for hours.

"I just think it's a bit bloody ridiculous to open up and you've run out by 10 o'clock."

Bradford said he was "high-risk" and his child had been a close contact.

"I kept my children at home and have done for the last 10 days and we've had no symptoms. And I thought before I send them back to school on Monday we would go and get the RAT test and get cleared that way but I wasn't able to do that."

There is a Covid testing station and a vaccination clinic on First Ave in Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

Former Bay of Plenty Times journalist Jo-Marie Baker said she went to the testing centre on First Ave in Tauranga at 10am yesterday morning.

"That was fine, I got my test. But I was just really amazed at how long the queue was already before it even opened at 10am.

"But it actually moved reasonably quickly, it took me about 40 minutes to get through ... but obviously the demand is huge."

A local resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, went to the Arataki Community Centre carpark testing station yesterday around 11.15am.

At 11.50am, they had run out of tests but were meant to close at noon anyway, they said.

"They warned the people in the line 'you might not get seen and you might have to go over to one of the places in Tauranga'."

The resident was picking tests up for their family but would now try to get the RATs on Monday.

The Ministry of Health says there are enough RATs to help New Zealand through an Omicron outbreak. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty District Health Board Covid community care and partnership lead Helen De Vere said as case numbers grew, so too did the demand at testing sites across the country.

The board was working closely with the Ministry of Health regarding supply and distribution of RATs during this time of "exceptionally high demand".

"We appreciate the ongoing patience of those affected by the current situation while we implement improvements to supplies and access."

De Vere said teams were working "as quickly and as carefully" as they could to meet the Bay's testing needs.

The board appreciated the patience of those getting tested and urged people to be kind to its friendly staff.

"Please only seek a test if you are unwell with Covid symptoms or live with someone who has Covid."

RATs were also now available for purchase in some retail stores for people who wanted a test for other reasons.

All RAT results should be reported online or by calling the helpline. Photo / NZME

In a Ministry of Health media statement yesterday, the ministry reassured people there were enough RATs to help New Zealand through a widespread Omicron outbreak in the coming months.

"While we are anticipating continued high demand, our request is to please be patient and kind to each other and staff. They are working as hard as they can."

Testing centres where RATs are available can be found on the Healthpoint website.

Understanding your RAT results:

If it is positive:

If you get a positive test result, you must self-isolate immediately and follow the advice for people who have Covid-19.

Your test result does not need to be confirmed with a PCR unless advised.

If it is negative:

If you get a negative test result and do not have symptoms, it is likely you do not have Covid-19.

If you have symptoms, stay at home and carry out another RAT the following day. If your symptoms get worse, contact your local healthcare provider or call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

If the test fails or is indeterminate:

If a result is failed or indeterminate, you must take another RAT. Follow the manufacturer's instructions on how long to wait between tests.

How to report the results of your RAT

You should report the results of your RAT if you test positive or negative. You can do this online through My Covid Record or by calling the helpline.

Call 0800 222 478 and choose option three. Use this option if you are reporting a RAT result for a child under 12.

Source: New Zealand Government Unite against Covid-19 website.