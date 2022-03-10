Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Symptomatic but negative RAT test? Keep testing, assume you have Covid - doctors say

5 minutes to read
How to do a rapid antigen test (RAT). Video / Unite against COVID-19

How to do a rapid antigen test (RAT). Video / Unite against COVID-19

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

Doctors are urging people with Covid symptoms to keep testing even after multiple negative RAT results - and one specialist says the tests are just 60 to 80 per cent accurate.

The Ministry of Health

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

How to do a RAT test