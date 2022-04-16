NZ Herald’s Cheree Kinnear and Bethany Reitsma travel across Tāmaki Makaurau to find the best hot cross buns this Easter. Video / NZ Herald

Magic escape rooms, arts and crafts, robotics experiments, night walks and Anzac activities are just some of the ways children and their families can stay busy these April school holidays.

The Tauranga City Libraries are pulling out all the stops for its autumn holiday programme.

Kids will get the chance to make everything from racetracks and Easter eggs to unicorns, starting next week.

Activity options will include crafting Easter eggs out of air-dry clay, Anzac Day poppy-making, designing jigsaw puzzles and the chance to build blanket forts and tell stories in the library after hours.

Tauranga City Library hass a bunch of fun activities on offer over the next two weeks.

For children aged 11 and older, Tauranga Library will be transformed into a Harry Potter-themed escape room that challenges players to find stolen golden snitches.

Then, starting from April 29, the libraries will be celebrating International Robotics Week with a long list of opportunities to encourage young people's interests in STEM (Science Technology Engineering Maths).

Parents can choose to book spots for their children to take part in activities or to book a bag so they can take the fun home for the whole family.

The Bay of Plenty has a lot of entertainment to offer families these school holidays. Photo / NZME

The Tauranga Art Gallery will also be encouraging fresh creativity over the holidays with a weekly programme of activities.

Starting from April 20, young people are invited to join workshops to create zany portraits with a range of printmaking techniques inspired by artist Rolph Hediger.

In the second week of the holidays, the gallery will have painting workshops focused on New Zealand landscapes.

Whether it's on the water or in a library, the Bay's pulling out all the stops for families to have fun these April holidays. Photo / NZME

In Waihi Beach, local lifeguards are running a three-day programme for 7- to 14 year-olds with a variety of water activities and the chance to learn about water safety and leadership.

The programme, which begins on April 27, is a shorter version of the Waihi Lifeguard Service's summer and surf programme.

A representative said parents needed to book in advance so that the right number of lifeguards could be arranged for the programme.

"The kids love it," she said.

"We had so much good feedback in the past. The kids just have a good time and we give them role models and they see leadership skills in a more engaging way."

Whakatāne Kiwi Trust is keen to inspire the next generation of conservationists and is offering two different night walks for families to experience, depending on their children's ages.

Whakatāne Kiwi Trust is taking families on guided night walks to inspire the next generation of conservationists. Photo / Supplied by Neil Hutton

Trust marketing co-ordinator Hilary Sheaff said the night walks gave families the chance to explore coastal reserves with a guide.

"They bring with them a special blue light that helps you see things you wouldn't be able to see in the dark with the naked eye," Sheaff said.

"It's kiwi breeding season at the moment so there will be a lot of opportunities to hear their calls."

Sheaff said there would also be fascinating insects to meet.

"It's just the whole experience of being out at night. This is a great season to do it as it doesn't get too cold."

Some fun family activities on offer these holidays:

The 18th Annual Great Easter Egg Hunt

Katikati Bird Gardens

Sunday, April 18, 12 noon to 4pm

Pop Up Tauranga Crossing Carnival

Tauranga Crossing, 2 Taurikura Drive, Tauriko

Saturday, April 16 to Monday, April 18

Free entry

Tauranga City Libraries school holiday programme

Various activities held at a library near you, bookings essential.

More information here

Tauranga Art Gallery April school holiday programme

Wednesday, April 20 to Friday, April 22 - Unique portraits.

Tuesday, April 26 to Friday, April 29 - Painterly landscape scenes.

Bookings essential. More information here.

Whakatāne Kiwi Trust night walks

Mokorua Bush Scenic Reserve

Fridays, 7pm to 9.30pm

Tickets available here

Waihi Beach junior surf programme

Wednesday, April 27 to Friday, April 29

Registrations essential.

More information here.