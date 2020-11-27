Digital toolkit Marae Kete launched to help marae administrators

New online resource to help volunteer administrators govern Marae in the Western Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied

Western Bay of Plenty District Council has launched a new online toolkit to help administrators of marae in the district to manage the practicalities of doing so.

The digital Marae Kete resource was developed after requests by tangata whenua to the council to help volunteer administrators manage their marae at a governance level.

Tangata Whenua Advisory Group spokesman Te Pio Kawe said marae were central points for hapū and iwi.

"It is a place where our culture and language are reaffirmed and celebrated. Our marae run like well-oiled machines but this resource offers a helping hand when we need it."

Western Bay District covers 212,000ha of coastal, rural and urban areas, with a large Māori population made up of 11 iwi groups, 74 hapū and 23 marae.

Western Bay mayor Garry Webber said Māori were critical partners, stakeholders and members of the community.

"We want that relationship to strengthen and flourish and I believe the Marae Kete can contribute to this."

Marae Kete has four sections - Iwi (people); Mahi Whakahaere (operations); Waahi (place); and Rauemi (resources).

There is guidance on many kaupapa, including Civil Defence Emergency plans, Covid-19 marae safety plans and health and safety plans.

The council's kaiārahi ahurea Petera Tapsell welcomed the initiative.

"We know how hard whānau and hapū work to uphold the traditions long-practised on their marae. We hope this Marae Kete will help cut through the red tape that many marae encounters at an operational level.

"Marae Kete has been designed by Māori – for Māori. It is literally a Kete of helpful information held in one, easily accessible place for our people."

The use of information is free and can be downloaded from the council's website and shared among whānau and hapū.

Marae will also have access to a resource centre to store all their important information, further streamlining the governance process.

It will also ensure information is not lost through changes to marae committees.

Visit website www.maraekete.co.nz to download this free resource.