Bay of Plenty Times

Mamaku bus trial abandoned after just one passenger in six months

Wendy Roe from Mamaku Residents and Ratepayers says it was worth giving the service a go. Photo / File

Samantha Motion
Multimedia journalist

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council has pulled the plug on a community-requested bus route that only had one passenger in six months.

The Mamaku Village Connector, a trial once-a-week return service from the small

