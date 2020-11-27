Zizi Sparks: What needs to be done if people can't behave on buses

There has been an increase in threatening behaviour and assaults on buses in Tauranga. Photo / File

OPINION

Every person in the world has the right to go to work and be safe. To finish a shift and return home as healthy as they were when they left.

Yet in Tauranga, some bus drivers don't have that luxury.

A report for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council Public Transport Committee revealed Tauranga bus drivers are being subjected to an "alarming" and rapidly escalating number of assaults and threatening behaviour.

It prompted a call for greater police and security presence.

The report says incidents of threatening behaviour and assault on Tauranga buses are traditionally rare, with about one or two incidents reported each month but there has been an increase with 30 incidents in the previous two months.

Rotorua has had similar public transport problems in its time.

About two years ago the decision was made to alter the Rotorua Cityride bus service route in Fordlands to bypass Wrigley Rd after a "series of incidents" threatened the safety of drivers and passengers.

Bus drivers being beaten and children as young as 10 chanting gang slogans were among the reasons behind the service suspension.

The route was reinstated after a public meeting where the community promised to work together to resolve the issues. Māori wardens offered to have a presence on the buses and there were plans for an increased police patrol in the area.

The withdrawal of the Fordlands service was a drastic measure but it got the message across things needed to change, or residents wouldn't have the benefit of public transport any more. Residents made those changes and the service was reinstated.

Antisocial behaviour on public transport could have widespread effects.

It could make bus drivers stressed, anxious and unwilling to do the job. It could create a shortage of drivers and the regional council report warns of possible industrial action if it is not resolved.

Passengers may be less likely to travel by bus if they fear for their safety creating more congestion and more cars on our roads.

We need to take a long look at where these incidents are happening and send the message it is unacceptable.

It may just be a few bad eggs giving other bus users a bad name but something still needs to be done.

If bus drivers can't drive a route without experiencing assaults or threatening behaviour, that route needs to be pulled until the community proves it can respect the service.

Security cameras or guards could go some way to helping address it, but I think if people can't behave more drastic action is needed.

Offenders need to take the bus respectfully or we should take the route away.