Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga bus drivers subjected to 'alarming' jump in abuse

4 minutes to read

Bus drivers at Tauranga's Willow St are experiencing an "alarming" number of threatening behaviour and assaults. Photo / File

Kiri Gillespie
By:

Multimedia journalist

Tauranga bus drivers are being subjected to an "alarming" and rapidly escalating number of assaults and threatening behaviour, prompting a call for a greater police and security presence.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council Public

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.