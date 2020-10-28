New bus stop relief for Katikati residents

The Katikati express bus will now stop at Fairview Estate from Monday, November 9.

Due to the high risk involved in buses stopping along State Highway 2 to pick up and drop off passengers, Bay of Plenty Regional Council has been working to find alternative locations off the main road to make it safer for passengers, bus drivers and other road users.

Starting on Monday, November 9 the Katikati Express bus (route 80) will stop at Fairview Estate, off Sharp Rd on all off-peak trips. An extra stop on Morton Rd, Aongatete, will provide a safe alternative to catching the bus on State Highway 2 and will use the existing shelter.

The new bus stop at Fairview Estate has been made possible by a partnership between the Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Fairview Estate management.

Regional council public transport committee chair, Councillor Andrew von Dadelszen says it's fantastic to see options for public transport opening up along the SH2 corridor.

Councillor Andrew von Dadelszen.

"The new bus stop will benefit residents of Fairview Estate who will be able to use public transport to access both Katikati and Tauranga, and it will also enable residents of Katikati and Tauranga to travel to Fairview Estate," von Dadelszen says.

Aran Blackmore of Fairview Estate says he is pleased to be able to offer the service to residents and members.

"I'm also excited about the opportunity to showcase Fairview Estate, with its cafe, country club, golf course, and residential living, to those travelling from Katikati and Tauranga who may not have been before."

He thanks the Bay of Plenty Regional Council for enabling this to happen.

Buses will stop at Fairview Estate at 9.13am,10.58am,12.58pm and 2.58pm heading towards Tauranga; and will stop at 10.20am,12.12pm, 2.22pm and 4.22pm on the return journey from Tauranga to Katikati.

Supergold cardholders with registered Bee cards travel free after 9am.