Danielle van Dalen: Avoiding America's political polarisation

3 minutes to read

We tend to see that the United States is about 10 years ahead of us in many wider trends, so is New Zealand heading in the same direction? Photo / AP

Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION

"I remember when President George W. Bush was elected and there were protests in the street calling him a war criminal – this is so much worse. People can't talk to their neighbours any

