Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller 'not fazed' by drastic National Party demotion

Todd Muller's drastic drop in the National Party rankings has prompted a philosophical response from the Bay of Plenty MP who seven months ago stood as leader.
Today National leader Judith Collins announced a reshuffle of the party, dropping Muller from number eight in the list to 19.
Tauranga MP Simon Bridges has dropped from number four to seven.
Muller rolled Bridges from the party's leadership role earlier this year before dramatically stepping down 53 days later for mental health reasons. At different points of the year, both men were ranked as number one on the list as the leader.
Muller said he was "not fazed at all" by where Collins had placed him now.
"This might sound strange but I'm very relaxed about it. I said to Judith that I was keen to do any job she wanted."
When asked how much of the year's events influenced his lack of disappointment at the demotion, Muller said he would have had a very different response to such news 12 months ago.
"You realise what's important, right? What's important is family, then the great privilege it is to be an MP and what counts is being part of a functioning team, not the numbers.
"An earlier version of myself would have obsessed over where I was in comparison to others."
Muller said such an attitude now was not helpful and he was looking at life through a different lens.
"Probably, the Todd Muller of a year ago would have pored over the spreadsheet to see who was up and who was down. It's just not part of who I am now."
When asked if he was surprised by how much his ranking had dropped, Muller replied: "I didn't ask for a particular space. I just said, obviously, I'm very keen on trade, so I'm looking forward to that."
Muller now takes on the Trade and Export Growth, and Internal Affairs portfolios as part of his new role.
Muller plans to draw on his background with Zespri and Fonterra for the trade role.
"My focus is on trade and export growth, which I absolutely love. I have an agricultural background. I can't wait to get into that. And I'm really looking forward to internal affairs."
Bridges' portfolio now covers Justice; Water; Pike River Re-entry; Māori-Crown Relations.
Bridges was contacted for comment.
Collins said the new caucus line-up reflected the party's wealth of talent and experience across a range of portfolios. The party was "ready to roll up its sleeves" and focus on challenging times ahead, she said.
"National is a Government-in-waiting with a strong mix of former ministers and senior MPs alongside emerging talent."
