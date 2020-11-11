Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller 'not fazed' by drastic National Party demotion

Todd Muller's drastic drop in the National Party rankings has prompted a philosophical response from the Bay of Plenty MP who seven months ago stood as leader.

Today National leader Judith Collins announced a reshuffle of the party, dropping Muller from number eight in the list to 19.

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges has dropped from number four to seven.

Muller rolled Bridges from the party's leadership role earlier this year before dramatically stepping down 53 days later for mental health reasons. At different points of the year, both men were ranked as number one on the list as the leader.

Muller said he was "not fazed at all" by where Collins had placed him now.

"This might sound strange but I'm very relaxed about it. I said to Judith that I was keen to do any job she wanted."

Todd Muller pictured in July at Parliament during his time as National Party leader. Photo / File

When asked how much of the year's events influenced his lack of disappointment at the demotion, Muller said he would have had a very different response to such news 12 months ago.

"You realise what's important, right? What's important is family, then the great privilege it is to be an MP and what counts is being part of a functioning team, not the numbers.

"An earlier version of myself would have obsessed over where I was in comparison to others."

Muller said such an attitude now was not helpful and he was looking at life through a different lens.

"Probably, the Todd Muller of a year ago would have pored over the spreadsheet to see who was up and who was down. It's just not part of who I am now."

When asked if he was surprised by how much his ranking had dropped, Muller replied: "I didn't ask for a particular space. I just said, obviously, I'm very keen on trade, so I'm looking forward to that."

Muller now takes on the Trade and Export Growth, and Internal Affairs portfolios as part of his new role.

Former National leader and Tauranga MP Simon Bridges during a press conference held by leader Judith Collins. Photo / File

Muller plans to draw on his background with Zespri and Fonterra for the trade role.

"My focus is on trade and export growth, which I absolutely love. I have an agricultural background. I can't wait to get into that. And I'm really looking forward to internal affairs."

Bridges' portfolio now covers Justice; Water; Pike River Re-entry; Māori-Crown Relations.

Bridges was contacted for comment.

Collins said the new caucus line-up reflected the party's wealth of talent and experience across a range of portfolios. The party was "ready to roll up its sleeves" and focus on challenging times ahead, she said.

"National is a Government-in-waiting with a strong mix of former ministers and senior MPs alongside emerging talent."

The full list

1. Judith Collins

National Party Spokesperson Allocations

Pacific Peoples

Technology, Manufacturing & Artificial Intelligence

2. Shane Reti

Health

Children

3. Andrew Bayly

Shadow Treasurer (Revenue)

Infrastructure

Statistics

4. Michael Woodhouse

Finance

Transport

Deputy Shadow Leader of the House

5. Louise Upston

Social Development & Employment

Social Investment

Whānau Ora

Land Information

6. Todd McClay

Economic Development

Small Business

Commerce & Consumer Affairs

Tourism

Associate Pacific Peoples

7. Simon Bridges

Justice

Water

Pike River Re-entry

Māori-Crown Relations

8. Chris Bishop

Covid-19 Response

Shadow Leader of the House

9. Melissa Lee

Broadcasting & Media

Digital Economy & Communications

Ethnic Communities

10. Scott Simpson

Environment

Workplace Relations

RMA (Environment)

11. David Bennett

Agriculture

Horticulture

Biosecurity

12. Paul Goldsmith

Education

13. Mark Mitchell

Public Service

SOEs

Sports & Recreation

14. Barbara Kuriger

Energy & Resources

Rural Communities

Food Safety

Associate Transport

15. Gerry Brownlee

Foreign Affairs

GCSB & NZSIS

Associate Finance

16. Nicola Willis

RMA (Housing)

Housing & Urban Development

(including Social)

Associate Economic Development

17. Stuart Smith

Climate Change

Viticulture

18. Jacqui Dean

Conservation

Assistant Speaker

19. Todd Muller

Trade & Export Growth

Internal Affairs

20. Simeon Brown

Police

Corrections

SFO

Youth

21. Matt Doocey

Chief Whip

Mental Health

Associate Social Development & Employment

Associate Health

22. Maureen Pugh

Junior Whip

Community & Voluntary Sector

Emergency Management

23. Nick Smith

Research & Science

Electoral Reform

24. Chris Penk

Shadow Attorney-General

Defence

Courts

Veterans

25. Simon O'Connor

Customs

Arts, Culture & Heritage

Associate Foreign Affairs

26. Erica Stanford

Immigration

Early Childhood Education

27. Ian McKelvie

Seniors

Forestry

Racing

Disability Issues

28. Tim van de Molen

Oceans & Fisheries

Animal Welfare

Building & Construction

29. Nicola Grigg

Women

Associate Trade

Associate Arts, Culture & Heritage

30. Christopher Luxon

Local Government

Iwi Development

Associate Transport

31. Joseph Mooney

Treaty Negotiations

Associate Defence

Associate Tourism

32. Penny Simmonds

Tertiary Education

Associate Agriculture

Associate Disability Issues

33. Simon Watts

ACC

Associate Health